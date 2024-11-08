Charlie Puth Releases Holiday Track 'December 25th'; Confirms Fourth Studio Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Charlie Puth releases "December 25th," a gloriously nostalgia-soaked original song written by Puth for the holidays, out now across all platforms worldwide.

"I wrote and recorded December 25 completely on a whim a few weeks ago in my studio while working on my new album." shared the GRAMMY nominated multi-platinum, and diamond-certified artist, "and though it sounds absolutely nothing like anything on the album, I figured why not share it for the holidays. So here you go..."

Charlie Puth has also confirmed his fourth studio album is in the works and on the way, following his 2022 studio full-length CHARLIE,which featured platinum-certified hit singles "Light Switch" and "Left and Right" featuring Jung Kook of BTS. To date, he has amassed over 35 billion combined streams, nine multi-platinum singles (including "Attention," "How Long," "We Don't Talk Anymore" & more), four GRAMMY nominations, three Billboard Music Awards, a Critic's Choice Award, and a Golden Globe nomination.

Earlier this year, Puth also performed in honor of Elton John and Bernie Taupin at the 2024 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song concert and his own 14x-platinum certified song "See You Again" at the 2024 Breakthrough Prize ceremony. This winter, he will be embarking on a sold-out headlining arena tour across Asia. For a full list of tour dates and more information, go HERE.

GRAMMY-nominated and multi-platinum singer/songwriter/producer Charlie Puth has proven to be one of the industry's most consistent hitmakers and sought-after collaborators across multiple genres. To date he has amassed over 35 billion career streams, nine multi-platinum singles (including "Attention," "We Don't Talk Anymore," "See You Again" & more), four GRAMMY nominations, three Billboard Music Awards, a Critic's Choice Award, and a Golden Globe nomination. Puth is currently working on his highly anticipated fourth studio album, the follow-up to 2022's CHARLIE which featured platinum-certified hit single "Light Switch" and "Left and Right" featuring Jung Kook of BTS. Meanwhile, his 2021 co-penned/produced single "Stay" for The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber reigned #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart for eleven weeks, and his collaboration with Gabby Barrett on their "I Hope (Remix)" earned him his fourth top 10 charting track on the Billboard Hot 100.

