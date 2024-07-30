Charlie Peacock to Release New Full-Length Album in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Music luminary and 6x GRAMMY Award-winning artist, musician and producer CHARLIE PEACOCK has announced his full-length vocal album, EVERY KIND OF UH-OH, set for August 30. Co-produced with his son, GRAMMY and Oscar-nominated songwriter and producer Sam Ashworth (H.E.R, Andy Grammer, Leslie Odom Jr.), the record will be released on It’s Time To Art and distributed by Re:Think/Universal Music Group.

EVERY KIND OF UH-OH — a 10-track masterclass in songwriting, only made possible through the lens of his deep experience, musical and otherwise — will be available across the digital streaming services, in addition to a limited-edition release of vinyl and CDs.

With his signature style and lyrical finesse, PEACOCK invites listeners into a realm where musical storytelling reigns supreme. The lead single, “Turtle in a Chinese Food Box,” a love song about PEACOCK’S first date with his wife Andi, is scheduled for release on August 2. It’s a tantalizing preview of the sonic voyage awaiting on the project, highlighting his talent for crafting memorable melodies and evocative narratives.

An eclectic artist whose 50-year career includes GRAMMY Awards, solo albums, chart-topping productions, and everything in between, CHARLIE PEACOCK measures the long, winding road from past to present with his upcoming memoir Roots & Rhythm: A Life In Music (2.4.25). It’s the autobiographical story of an artist-dreamer born at the intersection of rock ‘n’ roll, jazz, and the nascent singer-songwriter movement.

The back half of 2024 was meant to be preparing for the book’s unveiling — you know, podcasts, interviews, marketing meetings. Then it happened — again. Music, that is.

“In less than two weeks, I had written 10 songs — artist songs, the kind only I could write and sing,” shares PEACOCK, whose musical talent is also wedged between the grooves of diverse acts such as, acclaimed folk duo The Civil Wars, Amy Grant, Chris Cornell, Switchfoot, The Lone Bellow, and Brett Dennen, among many others. “I wanted the record to feel classic and dynamic with Nashville-centric, mostly acoustic instrumentation,” adds PEACOCK. “Lyric-wise, I hoped to write in such a way that it felt like some wild combination of literary and poetic icons meets Old Testament prophets meets American plainspeak.”

Across EVERY KIND OF UH-OH, PEACOCK delves deep into his literary folky singer-songwriter and gospel roots to craft an Americana masterpiece. This collection features performances by some of Nashville’s most exceptional musicians and vocalists. The legendary Charlie McCoy, known for his work on Bob Dylan’s Nashville Skyline and Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Boxer,” adds his harmonica magic. Dan Dugmore, the pedal steel maestro behind many of Linda Ronstadt’s classics, including the iconic “Blue Bayou,” also graces the album. Joining them are PEACOCK’S renowned bluegrass comrades Bryan Sutton on guitar and Andy Leftwich on fiddle. Adding a touch of familial talent, his daughter-in-law, singer-songwriter Ruby Amanfu (Brandi Carlile, Alicia Keys, H.E.R.), lends her voice.

From his pioneering contributions to gospel rock and the Americana/Folk movement of the 2000s to his jazz explorations with legendary bassist John Patitucci, PEACOCK is more than a connoisseur of American music; he’s part of its DNA, leaving his unique mark while earning Top-40 pop hits across three consecutive decades. The new album EVERY KIND OF UH-OH is one more chapter in this long story of contributing to the American music canon. This time out, PEACOCK chose to lean into his earliest singer-songwriter influences, with his patented six degrees over from the norm imagination.

TRACKLISTING FOR EVERY KIND OF UH-OH:

“Turtle in a Chinese Food Box”

“Stand in One Place Too Long”

“Get Yourself Some”

“Grace Wrapped in Thorns”

“The Only Remedy”

“Someone About to Get Sent”

“One Small Pebble”

“Less About When”

“Damnation”

“Forgive Me”

Assisting PEACOCK to get the feels just right on the album is a righteously, creative cast of characters: Sam Ashworth and Bryan Sutton (acoustic guitar), Aaron Sterling (drums), Brent Milligan, Scott Mulvahill, and Tommy Sims (electric bass, with Scott on upright bass too), Jerry McPherson (electric guitar), Andy Leftwich (fiddle), Eric Darken (percussion), and above-mentioned Charlie McCoy (harmonica) and Dan Dugmore (pedal and lap steel). Joining PEACOCK on vocals are his daughter-in-law, the singer-songwriter Ruby Amanfu, granddaughter Bridget Ashworth, Sara Groves, Sam Ashworth, Vicki Hampton, and Darwin Hobbs.

On February 4, 2025, PEACOCK will unveil his memoir, Roots & Rhythm: A Life in Music via Wm. B. Eerdmans Publishing. The book is on track to explore the winding journey from his early days to the present; a heartfelt tribute to the joy and perseverance of a life in music, as well as the ancestral and musical influences that shaped his remarkable career.

There will be the inevitable push toward the release of the memoir, but not before the PEACOCK experiences, once again, the goodness of making music and offering it to the world. PEACOCK’S life in music is far from over. His musical journey continues unabated, exemplified by EVERY KIND OF UH-OH, a testament to his seasoned songwriting prowess and enriched perspective.

ABOUT CHARLIE PEACOCK:

Charlie Peacock is a multi-genre Billboard chart-topping music producer, composer, and recording artist. He is responsible for developing and producing the Americana-folk duo The Civil Wars and the bands Switchfoot and The Lone Bellow. Named byBillboard’s Encyclopedia of Record Producers as one of the 500 most important producers in popular music history, Charlie has produced music for film and television, including A Walk to Remember, Chris Cornell’s “Misery Chain” from the soundtrack of 12 Years a Slave, and “Hush,” the title theme to the AMC drama Turn: Washington’s Spies, featuring Joy Williams and The National’s Matt Berninger. Charlie has released solo vocal and instrumental recordings in several genres, including jazz, singer-songwriter, and gospel. His songwriter credits include two multi-platinum evergreen songs, “Every Heartbeat” (Amy Grant) and “In the Light” (DC Talk). In addition to his GRAMMY wins, Charlie is a (3x) recipient of the Gospel Music Association’s Producer of the Year award. Notably, Charlie’s songs and productions exceed 25 million sales. Wm. B. Eerdmans will publish his memoir, Roots & Rhythm, on February 4, 2025.

Photo credit: Jeremy Cowart

Comments