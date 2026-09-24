Charlie Parr to Perform Brooklyn Show Nov. 15 Supporting ROOMING HOUSE

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Charlie Parr will perform in Brooklyn at Union Pool on Sunday, November 15th. Parr is touring in support of his forthcoming album Rooming House, out October 16th on Smithsonian Folkways.

His 20th album and arguably his most ambitious work to date, Rooming House consists of seven songs that draws listeners into the lives of ordinary people navigating hardship and finding strength within a fragile yet vital sense of community.

Set in the Upper Midwest, Rooming House unfolds as a collection of interconnected vignettes centered on a shared home and the people who pass through it. Parr's own experiences, and years spent living in Minneapolis rooming houses, became a catalyst for a larger meditation on economic insecurity in America and the difficult decisions countless people make simply to survive. The characters face impossible choices shaped by poverty, illness, unstable housing, and disappearing social services, yet the album is equally concerned with the quiet compassion found in shared meals, borrowed favors, and small acts of generosity that help people endure.

The album's title track serves as an introduction to this world, painting a vivid picture and inviting listeners into a place that feels both deeply personal and universally familiar.

While the themes may be heavy, Rooming House paints an intimate portrait of people searching for dignity in circumstances often beyond their control and ultimately finds hope in the humanity of its characters. Parr's songwriting shines a light on people who often go unseen, revealing how empathy and mutual support can flourish even in the harshest conditions.

Charlie Parr Upcoming Tour Dates

Oct 9 – Green Lake, WI – Thrasher Opera House

Oct 30 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

Nov 4 – Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium

Nov 5 – Green Bay, WI – Meyer Theatre

Nov 6 – Berwyn, IL – FitzGerald's

Nov 10 – Nashville, TN – Exit/In

Nov 11 – Asheville, NC – Eulogy

Nov 12 – Carrboro, NC – Cat's Cradle Back Room

Nov 13 – Vienna, VA – Jammin Java

Nov 14 – Philadelphia, PA – MilkBoy

Nov 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Union Pool

Nov 18 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

Nov 19 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Ballroom

Nov 20 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern

Nov 21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe

Nov 22 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI

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