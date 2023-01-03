Channing Wilson Releases New Song 'Sunday Morning Blues'

Singer, songwriter and musician Channing Wilson's new song, "Sunday Morning Blues," is out now.

Reflecting on the track, Wilson shares, "Being a real country music fan, you have to love the sad, depressing, heartache songs too. They are important to the whole spectrum of the story. Depression and anxiety have been the roots of great songs long before we knew they were. In the past they just called it the blues. This song takes place in the character's mind during the 2 hours of church service they are missing for reasons only known to them. Guilt is a funny thing that never makes you smile."

Produced by GRAMMY Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, "Sunday Morning Blues" is Wilson's third official release as an artist, following "Drink That Strong" and "Blues Comin' On," which debuted this past fall. With the music, Wilson is embarking on a new chapter of his career, after establishing himself as an honest and respected songwriter for the past two decades.

Born and raised in Lafayette, GA, Wilson began making trips to Nashville in 2009 where he earned his first publishing deal. Since then, he's signed with Warner Chappell/Low Country Sound and written songs such as Luke Combs' #1 hit, "She Got the Best of Me," as well as numerous tracks for The Oak Ridge Boys, Travis Tritt, Robert Randolph & The Family, Dirty Heads, Jerry Jeff Walker and more. He's also shared bills with several of his heroes such as Steve Earle, Billy Joe Shaver and Robert Earl Keen.

In celebration of the new music, Wilson will make his Grand Ole Opry debut on February 25 and will continue to tour through this year with shows at Columbus' King of Clubs, Lexington's Manchester Music Hall, Louisville's Mercury Ballroom, Seattle's Tractor Tavern and Portland's Ponderosa Lounge & Grill among many others. See below for complete itinerary.

Written by Wilson and Chris Canterbury, "Sunday Morning Blues" features acclaimed musicians Brian Allen (bass), Chris Powell (drums), Leroy Powell (electric guitar, pedal steel, harmonica) and Mike Webb (piano, organ).

Listen to the new single here:

CHANNING WILSON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

February 25-Nashville, TN-Grand Ole Opry

March 3-Rosemont, IL-Joe's Live

March 4-Peoria, IL-Crusens

March 30-Flint, MI-The Machine Shop

March 31-Lorain, OH-Lorain Palace Theatre

April 1-Columbus, OH-The King of Clubs

April 13-Warrendale, PA-Jergel's Rhythm Grille

April 14-Lexington, KY-Manchester Music Hall

April 15-Louisville, KY-Mercury Ballroom

April 28-Fort Collins, CO-Sundance Steakhouse & Saloon

April 29-Grand Junction, CO-Warehouse25sixty-five Kitchen + Bar

May 4-Seattle, WA-Tractor Tavern

May 5-Portland, OR-Ponderosa Lounge & Grill

May 7-Bend, OR-Domino Room

May 12-Roseville, CA-Goldfield Trading Post

May 13-Chico, CA-Tackle Box Bar & Grill

May 15-Ramona, CA-Ramona Mainstage

May 17-Tucson, AZ-The Maverick King of Clubs

May 18-Flagstaff, AZ-The Museum Club

May 26-Franklin, OH-JD Legends