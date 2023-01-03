Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Channing Wilson Releases New Song 'Sunday Morning Blues'

Channing Wilson Releases New Song 'Sunday Morning Blues'

The track was written by Wilson and Chris Canterbury.

Jan. 03, 2023  

Singer, songwriter and musician Channing Wilson's new song, "Sunday Morning Blues," is out now.

Reflecting on the track, Wilson shares, "Being a real country music fan, you have to love the sad, depressing, heartache songs too. They are important to the whole spectrum of the story. Depression and anxiety have been the roots of great songs long before we knew they were. In the past they just called it the blues. This song takes place in the character's mind during the 2 hours of church service they are missing for reasons only known to them. Guilt is a funny thing that never makes you smile."

Produced by GRAMMY Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, "Sunday Morning Blues" is Wilson's third official release as an artist, following "Drink That Strong" and "Blues Comin' On," which debuted this past fall. With the music, Wilson is embarking on a new chapter of his career, after establishing himself as an honest and respected songwriter for the past two decades.

Born and raised in Lafayette, GA, Wilson began making trips to Nashville in 2009 where he earned his first publishing deal. Since then, he's signed with Warner Chappell/Low Country Sound and written songs such as Luke Combs' #1 hit, "She Got the Best of Me," as well as numerous tracks for The Oak Ridge Boys, Travis Tritt, Robert Randolph & The Family, Dirty Heads, Jerry Jeff Walker and more. He's also shared bills with several of his heroes such as Steve Earle, Billy Joe Shaver and Robert Earl Keen.

In celebration of the new music, Wilson will make his Grand Ole Opry debut on February 25 and will continue to tour through this year with shows at Columbus' King of Clubs, Lexington's Manchester Music Hall, Louisville's Mercury Ballroom, Seattle's Tractor Tavern and Portland's Ponderosa Lounge & Grill among many others. See below for complete itinerary.

Written by Wilson and Chris Canterbury, "Sunday Morning Blues" features acclaimed musicians Brian Allen (bass), Chris Powell (drums), Leroy Powell (electric guitar, pedal steel, harmonica) and Mike Webb (piano, organ).

Listen to the new single here:

CHANNING WILSON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

February 25-Nashville, TN-Grand Ole Opry

March 3-Rosemont, IL-Joe's Live

March 4-Peoria, IL-Crusens

March 30-Flint, MI-The Machine Shop

March 31-Lorain, OH-Lorain Palace Theatre

April 1-Columbus, OH-The King of Clubs

April 13-Warrendale, PA-Jergel's Rhythm Grille

April 14-Lexington, KY-Manchester Music Hall

April 15-Louisville, KY-Mercury Ballroom

April 28-Fort Collins, CO-Sundance Steakhouse & Saloon

April 29-Grand Junction, CO-Warehouse25sixty-five Kitchen + Bar

May 4-Seattle, WA-Tractor Tavern

May 5-Portland, OR-Ponderosa Lounge & Grill

May 7-Bend, OR-Domino Room

May 12-Roseville, CA-Goldfield Trading Post

May 13-Chico, CA-Tackle Box Bar & Grill

May 15-Ramona, CA-Ramona Mainstage

May 17-Tucson, AZ-The Maverick King of Clubs

May 18-Flagstaff, AZ-The Museum Club

May 26-Franklin, OH-JD Legends



Miley Cyrus Announces New Single Flowers Photo
Miley Cyrus Announces New Single 'Flowers'
Multi-platinum selling recording artist, songwriter and trailblazer Miley Cyrus announced from her NBC live special, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party”, that her new single “Flowers” will be available globally next week. In true superstar fashion, Miley blessed fans’ final hours of 2022 with special clips of “Flowers.” Watch the sneak peek videos now!
Ava Max Shares Previews of Get Outta My Heart From New Album Photo
Ava Max Shares Previews of 'Get Outta My Heart' From New Album
Leading up to the release of her new album, Ava Max is taking to TikTok to share new previews of upcoming songs. She has now released a new snippet of 'Get Outta My Heart.' The album features production by Henry Walter (Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5), Mathew James Burns (Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande), Sean Douglas (Lizzo), and more.
Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Release Lets Get Drunk Photo
Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Release 'Let's Get Drunk'
'Let’s Get Drunk' was written just the way you would think it would be, late at night, while having a few beers at the end of a recording session. Brandon Britton, Alan Beeler and Rick Monroe began discussing the fact that there are no songs just called “Let’s Get Drunk”.
Paris Hilton Releases Stars Are Blind (Paris Version) Photo
Paris Hilton Releases 'Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)'
Paris Hilton has released an updated version of her hit single 'Stars Are Blind.' Hilton also teased that she would release new music in 2023. The reality TV star launched her music career in 2006 with the release of her full-length album 'Paris,' featuring the lead single 'Stars Are Blind.'

From This Author - Michael Major


Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2023 - Where to Watch Pamela Anderson's Documentary & MoreBroadway Streaming Guide: January 2023 - Where to Watch Pamela Anderson's Documentary & More
January 1, 2023

Although it may be a new year, a few classics are returning to streaming services, giving Broadway fans the perfect throwback binge list, plus some exciting new cast recordings that will start your new year off right!
Broadway Lover's Guide to HBO MaxBroadway Lover's Guide to HBO Max
December 31, 2022

HBO Max offers a collection of content curated from across WarnerMedia's catalog and a roster of new Max Originals. Among those include an impressive lineup of muscials, plays, and films that theater lovers will enjoy. From Dear Evan Hansen to West Side Story to Cats, check out what Broadway lovers can stream on HBO Max now!
What to Watch on New Year's Eve 2023 - Billy Porter, Ben Platt & More!What to Watch on New Year's Eve 2023 - Billy Porter, Ben Platt & More!
December 31, 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, Broadway fans will be able to ring in the New Year with some of their favorite faces! Countdown to midnight with names like Billy Porter, Ben Platt, Dolly Parton, Renée Fleming, Chris Jackson, Matt Doyle, Joaquina Kalukango, Mandy Gonzales, Jenifer Lewis, Jean Smart, Halle Bailey, and more!
Ava Max Shares 'Get Outta My Heart' Preview From New 'Diamonds & Dancefloors' AlbumAva Max Shares 'Get Outta My Heart' Preview From New 'Diamonds & Dancefloors' Album
December 30, 2022

Leading up to the release of her new album, Ava Max is taking to TikTok to share new previews of upcoming songs. She has now released a new snippet of 'Get Outta My Heart.' The album features production by Henry Walter (Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5), Mathew James Burns (Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande), Sean Douglas (Lizzo), and more.
Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Release 'Let's Get Drunk'Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Release 'Let's Get Drunk'
December 30, 2022

'Let’s Get Drunk' was written just the way you would think it would be, late at night, while having a few beers at the end of a recording session. Brandon Britton, Alan Beeler and Rick Monroe began discussing the fact that there are no songs just called “Let’s Get Drunk”.
share