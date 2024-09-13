Chance Peña Releases Debut Album 'Ever-Shifting, Continual Blossoming'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chance Peña has released his highly anticipated debut album Ever-Shifting, Continual Blossoming via ONErpm.

Peña has been on the road opening for KALEO this fall, with a show at NYC’s Pier 17 tonight. This Fall he will appear at both Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in Franklin, TN and Austin City Limits before heading out on a headline tour of the UK and Europe. A full rundown of tour dates can be found below.

Ever-Shifting, Continual Blossoming is gratifying in its authenticity. Eschewing pop gimmicks and production trickery, it lends way to no-frills songwriting that simply endeavors to be beautiful and melodic, but mostly, relatable. It’s a remarkable example of Peña’s creative elasticity as a musician, one moment channeling The Lumineers’ bubbling optimism, the next summoning the spirit of doomed ’70s alt-country singer Townes van Zandt. Peña is curious and confident, riding through a sonic frontier of Americana, blues, indie folk, country — all living harmoniously here.

Everything Peña puts into the world exudes this type of contagious warmth. “It’s been so cool to watch the music connect with people live. And to, you know, hear them sing with me,” he says. “I like to say music is a remedy for reality, because no matter what you’re going through — whether it’s happy or sad, good or bad — you’re not alone in that. Music is often a mirror, and I think that’s why it can connect with so many different people. They see a reflection of themselves in a song.”

Included on the album is the single “Is What It Is,” produced by Sarcastic Sounds. Peña spoke on the track and said “It’s a song about knowing you’re right where you need to be even when it doesn’t feel like it, finding the beauty and peace in the place you’re in with the people around you, and knowing it’s going to be okay.”

Chance last year released "i am not who i was" which has amassed over 294 million global streams. It charted on 3 Billboard charts (Hot Alternative Songs, Hot Rock Songs, and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs) and on the other side of the pond received support from the BBC’s Jack Saunders. The release marked yet another milestone in what has already been a groundbreaking time for the artist. Peña’s single "In My Room," off his Lovers to Strangers EP, was just certified Gold. The song has garnered an impressive 310.7 million streams across Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, along with a staggering 5 billion views on TikTok, inspiring over 2 million video creations and counting. Leading to his recent heading tour he was the support for David Kushner on his North America run that included a stop at Bonnaroo Music Festival.

At only 24, Chance Peña might be one of the youngest music industry veterans you’ll ever meet – an old-soul folk singer and producer who’s been gigging and writing songs for the better part of a decade. Born and raised in Tyler, Texas, Chance cut his teeth as a songwriter after competing on The Voice aged 15, and since then has been honing a sound that is both unrestrained and brimming with emotional depth, all underscored by an unwavering commitment to authenticity. That truth has led him to some impossibly huge places – including a publishing deal at an incredibly young age, and a co-write with John Legend, "Conversations In The Dark", that netted him a gold record. With the release of Lovers to Strangers – an entirely self-produced body of work – Chance emerged as a deft chronicler of the trials and tribulations of romantic relationships and life as a twenty-something.

This past year, Chance released singles “Feel It All” and had a feature on Kygo’s “Louder” with Julia Michaels, further cementing his reputation as an artist with his keen ability to craft heartfelt and timeless songs.

Chance Peña North American tour dates

9/13 - Pier 17 - New York, NY*

9/14 The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA*

9/16 - The Anthem - Washington, DC*

9/17 - Red Hat Amphitheatre - Raleigh, NC*

9/19 - Skyla Credit Union - Charlotte, NC*

9/20 - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre - Atlanta, GA*

9/21 - Iron Blossom 2024 - Richmond, VA

9/24 - Rabbit Rabbit - Asheville, NC*

9/25 - Avondale Brewery - Birmingham, AL*

9/28 - Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival - Franklin, TN

10/4 - Austin City Limits - Austin, TX

* Support Date w/ KALEO

The Ever-Shifting Continual Blossoming Tour Dates:

10/11 - Leeds, UK

10/12 - Birmingham, UK

10/14 - London, UK

10/16 - Paris, FR

10/19 - Utrecht, NL

10/21 - Cologne, DE

10/23 - Berlin, DE

10/25 - Hamburg, DE

10/26 - Copenhagen, DK

10/28 - Oslo, NO

10/29 - Stockholm, SE

Photo Credit: John Choi

