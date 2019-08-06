Ceremony Share New Single PRESAGING THE END

Ceremony hit us with their new track "Presaging The End". Of the single, lyricist and frontman Ross Farrar notes, "Change is a hard topic to unravel. In one version, people don't like it much because it tampers with original design. But on the other hand, change is something that is a necessity and also absolutely inevitable, so it's one of those things we have to embrace by default."

In the Spirit World Now, out August 23 on Relapse, sees Ceremony at the height of their creative output, as the always-evolving Cali quintet take various influences from post punk and rock to create one of the summer's most compelling and infectious records. The album marks a milestone for the band who have stayed true to themselves as songwriters throughout massive sonic growth throughout their long, storied career. It's a collection of their most driving, intelligent songs to date and sees Ceremony take another step into a space they can truly call their own, as one of punk's most unique and forward-thinking bands.

Listen here:

Ceremony confirmed two record release shows in San Francisco (August 23) and Los Angeles (August 24) with special guests Pissed Jeans and Marissa Nadler. September 3 they kick off their full U.S. tour with Choir Boy and Glitterer. See below for a full list of dates.

CEREMONY LIVE DATES:

08/23: San Francisco, CA - August Hall !#

08/24: Los Angeles, CA - The Regent !

09/03: Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall #^

09/04: Cleveland, OH - Now That's Class #

09/05: Boston, MA - Sinclair #

09/06: Providence, RI - The Met #^

09/07: Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere #

09/08: Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom #^

09/09: Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer #^

09/10: Washington, DC - U Street Music Hall #^

09/11: Asheville, NC - The Mothlight #^

09/12: Durham, NC - The Pinhook #^

09/13: Atlanta, GA - Vinyl #^

09/14: Orlando, FL - The Social ^

09/15: Miami, FL - Gramps ^

09/19: Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall ^

09/20: Dallas, TX - Club Dada ^

09/21: McAllen, TX - Cine El Rey ^

09/22: Austin, TX - Barracuda ^

09/24: Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad ^

09/25: Phoenix, AZ - 51 West ^

! w/ Pissed Jeans, Marissa Nadler (Record Release Show)

# w/ Choir Boy

^ w/ Glitterer





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You