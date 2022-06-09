Celestial North Announces New Single 'The Nature Of Light'

Celestial North's luminary new single 'The Nature Of Light' was inspired by her studies as a Herbalist and by the concept of The Light Of Nature, which she describes as, 'innate knowledge imbued within us all and accessed through intimate, synergistic and intuitive relationships within our natural kingdoms'.

Surging with a pulsing life force of wonderful cosmic pop: woven with bubbling beats, sci-fi keys, fragments of arpeggio and imbued with a euphoric rush of dreamy melodies that invoke the spirit of pagan folklore and our connections with nature and inner hope. The song features her young daughter Iris Bluebell and was written to inspire her children to walk into an unknown future with courage and love in their hearts.

Following the success of the "wonderful space pop" (4 Songs and a dream Podcast) of her last release 'When The Gods Dance' - which received airplay and praise from the likes of Roddy Hart at BBC Radio Scotland, Jim Gellatly of Amazing Radio and various BBC Introducing Shows.

Hailing from Edinburgh, Scotland Celestial North is a talented, multi-faceted musician and songwriter with her songs regularly played on the BBC Introducing show. Her reworking of R.E.M.'s 'Nightswimming' - recorded for a God Is In the TV Zine charity album last year, received national radio play with BBC Scotland's Roddy Hart proclaiming it "Majestic".

The release was included in Bandcamp's Essential Releases with 'Nightswimming' chosen as the Editorial Director's personal highpoint. Following a run of early singles Celestial North was touted by Under The Radar and God Is In The TV as 'One to watch in 2021' and one of the 'finest new acts for 2021', Celestial North is currently recording her debut album which will be released in September 2022.

"Viking Dreamfolk to dance and soar too. a dream-pop classic that fans of Bjork, Ionnalee/Iamamiwhoami and Bat For Lashes will adore." Higher Plane Music

"Celestial North creates the kind of music that music directors and music supervisors go crazy over, equal parts moody, lush, and ethereal, where nearly anything can be built on top of or around it." Michael Turner, God Is In The TV Zine.