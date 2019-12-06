Celebrate 'Christmas Morning' With Ryan Brahms' Moving New Single

Ryan Brahms celebrates the holiday cheer with his new single "Christmas Morning". A heartfelt, passionate track celebrates the magic of the season - and the joy of sharing that moment with a loved one. Intimate and sweeping, it invigorates and inspires for the perfect holiday mood.

Listen below!

A soft piano melody gently leads listeners in, before swelling into an emotive pop hit. It's a celebration of love, but also a validation, as the lyrics share, "It's like God pressed a button... and all of a sudden, it's Christmas morning." Brahms masterfully delivers an intoxicating blend of emotion and energy, keeping listeners coming back for more.

The single was inspired while Brahms was working on reimagined covers of three Christmas classics: "Angels We Have Heard on High", "Silent Night", and "Let It Snow". Songs we know and love are served with an invigorating fresh sound and new perspective, recorded with Chris Hanebutt in Los Angeles. Brahms described his take as, "Christmas tunes but with fireside after-hours vibes... after everyone else has left, gone home or is asleep and you're all alone with the one you love."

Sparking his artistic fire, Brahms began to pen his own holiday single. "I woke up one afternoon and decided I wanted to write a love song. As they say "love breaks all barriers" and it "heals all wounds". Love can transport us to anyplace it wants if we are willing to go there with it. I asked myself, "what moment is filled with more love than Christmas morning?" What an amazing place for a kiss to transport you to everyday." Brahms laughed, "Though for me it would be better if it were Christmas afternoon... morning's a little early for me." He recorded the track at Behind the Curtains Media, with engineer Michael Abiuso. The track, and preceding covers, all feature Brahms' talented clarinet playing, uniquely sent through a vocoder. The final result of "Christmas Morning" provides a perfect blend of heartfelt reflection and addictive melody. It's all led by Brahms' signature vocals, jumping from breathy, seductive whispers, to soaring affirmations; setting the mood for a romantic holiday moment.

"The city feels so good this time of year," reflected Brahms. "If I'm being honest I can't stand the cold weather but who could help but want to be in the middle of it all. The overwhelming chaos, filled with lights, sounds and moments waiting to be lived." His holiday tunes will have you feeling the draw of holiday warmth - and perhaps some romance too.

Immersed in the NYC and LA music scenes, Brahms has built a name for himself as a noted singer, songwriter, producer and musician. His 2017 R&B inspired single "Love Dealer" charted at #22 on Billboard's Dance Club Songs Chart, and he's worked with legends from James Brown and Dave Brubeck, to artists such as Teddy Riley and Rishi Rich. Despite the demand, he promises there's plenty to come under his own name, with an new single slated for release in the new year.

"Christmas Morning" and his holidays covers are out everywhere now including Spotify, Amazon, and Apple Music.





