Celebrate 30 Years of Sonic Temple

Just a little reminder that our amazing 30th anniversary reissues/celebration of The Cult's classic album Sonic Temple are right around the corner. On September 13th, we are releasing Sonic Temple 30, a gorgeous box set that contains three pieces of vinyl and a cassette plus tour memorabilia and ephemera (replica of original laminate, backstage pass, original press releases, label copy and more). It's numbered and limited to 3000 pieces worldwide and contains 40 tracks, four of which are previously unreleased. LP1+2 contain the album as originally released. LP3 contains Live At Wembley recorded by the BBC, and the included cassette contains limited-release demos. Four of the live tracks are previously unreleased. A cd version of the set will be out on October 11th. Also out on Sept 13th, is a revamped reissue of the original Sonic Temple album. Now cut onto two pieces of black vinyl, the audio is improved and contains 16 tracks total, which comprise the original album plus 6 B-sides. It's been out of print for over 20 years.

Won't you join us in celebrating this release and band? The Cult brought together hard rock and indie rock to create the unique, game-changing sounds on Sonic Temple. The album catapulted The Cult into superstar status and remains their most commercially successful release. It has sold over 1.5 million copies in the US alone, and was declared platinum in 1990. It made it to #10 on the Billboard charts, and hits including "Fire Woman", "Edie (Ciao Baby)", "Sun King" and "Sweet Soul Sister" all remain rock-radio staples to this day.

Click here for tour dates.

Listen to "Fire Woman" here:





