By: Oct. 27, 2023

Cawston Share 'Safe With Me'

Cawston, a pop/punk/rock trio from Kelowna, British Colombia, Canada, have shared their new single "Safe With Me."

The band — Jenna Johnson (vocals),  Alexis Artiga (guitar + vocals), and Devin Corbach (drums) — traffics in energetic rhythms and pop melodies.

"'Safe With Me' tells a story about failing to communicate, allowing a loved one to break down walls and be vulnerable, eventually leading to distance and resentment," the band says.

 After re-branding in 2021, Cawston released their first single ''June Sixteenth," followed by "The More You Stay Away,” which put Cawston on the radar in the scene. They next dropped "Borderline" and signed with SBG Records in California. So far this year, they have dropped "DFYF" and  "Sara Tune In."

Cawston are currently writing their debut album.



