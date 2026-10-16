Catie Turner Releases Debut Album BLUE ALCHEMY

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Indie-pop singer-songwriter Catie Turner has released her debut album, Blue Alchemy, a candid exploration of identity, ambition, intimacy, and growing into yourself while embracing every contradiction along the way. Across the record, Turner pairs sharp-witted lyricism with emotionally direct storytelling as she examines what it means to seek validation, crave connection, question your own desires, and ultimately take ownership of the person and artist you are becoming. Turner will bring Blue Alchemy on the road with a U.S. headlining tour this fall. The album is now available to stream on all digital music platforms.

For Catie Turner, Blue Alchemy represents both a debut and a reclamation. After a major-label chapter came to a close, a series of writing sessions that began amid imposter syndrome gradually became an opportunity to reconnect with her instincts and approach a full-length record on her own terms. 'This album is a masterclass in rolling with the punches,' Turner says. 'I am figuring out myself and how to survive in the world as an avoidant with huge feelings.' She describes Blue Alchemy as the result of being 'out of a major label deal,' keeping her therapist close, and finally unpacking feelings she'd postponed for years. 'It's an introduction to not only the public, but to myself, on who I am as an artist: a contradiction, which I think just means I'm human.'

Produced across sessions with Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Drew Pearson (Kesha, The Veronicas), Carobae, Jack Ritter, John Mark Nelson, and Drew Polovick, and mastered by Hallie Melton, the album treats that contradiction less as something to resolve than something worth examining.

The record features previously released singles 'California' and 'Who Am I?,' both accompanied by official music videos, along with new songs including 'Girls' Girl (featuring Sophie Holohan).' On 'California,' Turner looks at ambition with enough distance to see its absurdities without pretending she's escaped them. Against brisk, guitar-led indie-pop, she moves through endlessly rescheduled coffee meetings, networking rituals, and the need to prove she can 'sell a room,' before the song's sarcasm gives way to something more exposed: she still wants the dream to want her back.

'Who Am I?' turns a similar unease inward. Its bright, buoyant chorus circles one deceptively simple question: who is Turner when there is no crowd to perform for?, before an increasingly breathless bridge lets her thoughts spill out with little protection between impulse and admission. The track's video features Turner in a vintage 70s mod-themed room playing dress-up alongside a Lizzie McGuire-esque cartoon of herself as she tries out different identities.

The LP's focus track, 'Girls' Girl (featuring Sophie Holohan),' shifts the scrutiny toward female solidarity, tracing the gap between professed loyalty and the compromises made when romance and competition enter the room. Rather than placing herself above the behavior she observes, Turner turns that same scrutiny inward, bringing humor and self-awareness to a song about learning through experience. Directed by Kaya Stewart and Ruby Bullen, a music video for 'Girls' Girl' is being released in conjunction with the album. Together, the 14 tracks showcase the wit, vulnerability, and raw observation that shape Blue Alchemy.

Born and raised in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, Turner first reached a national audience on American Idol in 2018, opening one of the show's most-watched episodes of the decade with an original song written in her childhood bedroom. She later signed with a major label and released 3 EPs. Early tracks, 'Prom Queen,' 'i luv him.' and the viral hit 'God Must Hate Me,' earned her millions of streams and recognition from TIME, Billboard, and American Songwriter. After reclaiming her independence in 2024, Turner began releasing music on her own terms, with songs including 'I Might,' 'Not Young, Just Dumb,' 'Tourist Attraction,' 'Grow Out Of You,' and 'Shrinking Violet' earning support from Spotify playlists including New Music Friday, Fresh Folk, All New Pop, young & free, and Today's Singer Songwriters. Her songwriting has remained rooted in the same instinct that first distinguished her: turning uncomfortable thoughts into something funny, specific, and recognizable enough to sing back.

With Blue Alchemy, Catie Turner is less interested in presenting a finished version of herself than documenting the process of becoming one. 'I'm ready to be seen as the artist I am now, not who I was,' she says. Blue Alchemy is now available to stream and download. Turner will support the album with a U.S. headlining tour this fall, with Kiss Bang as opener. Tickets and additional information are available at CatieTurner.com.

Tour Dates

11/15 — Toronto, ON

11/17 — Providence, RI

11/18 — Boston, MA

11/20 — Baltimore, MD

11/21 — Ridgewood, NY

11/22 — Philadelphia, PA

11/24 — Columbus, OH

11/25 — Nashville, TN

11/27 — Chicago, IL

11/30 — Denver, CO

12/1 — Salt Lake City, UT

12/4 — Sacramento, CA

12/5 — Los Angeles, CA

Photo Credit: Christian Zajicek



Photo Credit: Christian Zajicek

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