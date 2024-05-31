Cassandra Lewis to Release Album 'Lost in a Dream,' Shares New Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rising cosmic Americana singer-songwriter Cassandra Lewis has announced her Dave Cobb-produced major label debut album Lost In A Dream, arriving July 12 via Elektra/Low Country Sound. To celebrate the announcement, she has also shared her brand new single “So Bad,” co-written by Cassandra, Anderson East, and Dave Cobb.

“The storytelling is heavy, but it’s relatable,” shares Cassandra. “I’m using different colors. I love big seventies balladeers, I dig grunge and jazz. I grew up in and ON cowboy country so I relate to classic western storytelling. I want it to feel raw and visceral, so it hits people the way my favorite music hits me. I don’t think we should feel comfortable all the time. I want my music to make people feel human - laugh, cry, scream, f*cking feel it all.

Recorded in Savannah, GA alongside 9x-Grammy winning producer Dave Cobb (Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton), Lost In A Dream chronicles Cassandra's journey down her own yellow brick road as she confronts a toxic relationship, addiction, and mental health struggles. Pushing through an opium-like haze of deep love and emotional abuse, she ultimately finds closure as she pulls back the curtain to discover her Wizard of Oz was simply another hurting human.

The album is heralded by its title track “Lost In A Dream,” which Rolling Stone hailed as a “song you need to know.” Co-written by Cassandra and Natalie Hemby, “Lost In A Dream” is like pulling back the curtain in The Wizard of Oz, revealing that your partner isn’t who you thought they were. Cassandra’s powerful vocals vividly convey the disillusionment and heartbreak of realizing that you’ve put someone on a pedestal they can’t stand on. Alongside the single, Cassandra has shared a live version of the single filmed in the same parking garage that led to her major label signing - watch it HERE.

Earlier this spring, Cassandra announced her signing to Elektra/Low Country Sound in an exclusive interview with Consequence. After releasing music independently for years, and being just about ready to give up, Cassandra wound up in an impromptu meeting with Elektra Records President Gregg Nadel, where she performed for him in Elektra’s parking garage. Killer acoustics aside, Nadel was immediately floored by Cassandra’s incredible voice, and enthralled by her story and personality. After flying to Nashville to meet Dave Cobb at RCA Studio A, the deal was set.

Offering a cosmic blend of classic country, Americana, and psychedelic soul, Cassandra Lewis will call you into her journey of self-discovery, addiction, love affairs, and a fever dream of in-betweens. With a massive voice, real talk, and a wild storyteller’s wit, Cassandra describes herself as a “cosmic western queer taranti-noir fever dream making fine art & songs from trash,” and cites influences such as Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, Janis Joplin and Etta Woods.

This summer, Cassandra will be making stops at festivals across North America such as Mariposa Folk Festival, Sister’s Folk Festival, Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival and more. A complete list of upcoming live dates and ticket information can be found HERE.

TRACKLISTING

1. Too Much

2. Hold The Door

3. I Surrender

4. More Like Mama

5. Little Girl

6. Some Kind Of Love

7. Lost In A Dream

8. So Bad

9. Emerald City

10. I Would

CASSANDRA LEWIS 2024 TOUR DATES

July 5 & 6 - ON, Canada - Mariposa Folk Festival*

September 26 & 27 - Sisters, OR - Sister’s Folk Festival*

September 29 - Franklin, TN - Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival*

ABOUT CASSANDRA LEWIS

Cassandra Lewis knows how to tell a story. She could go into detail about a childhood in constant motion, moving in a montage from Germany through Florida, Texas, and, eventually, Idaho among her family of “high mountain desert folk.” She shares memories of escaping loneliness and insecurity in front of the television set or tasting her first bit of fanfare as “a little yodeling cowgirl” at the town’s lone Walmart or retirement homes. There were moments of houselessness, working in countless restaurants, sleeping in a shared tent at a refugee camp, and selling joints “out of the back of a Subaru” that she lived out of with her rescue dog and cat after a wildfire burned down her farm in Mendocino. She found community in the Bay Area and if not for the integration of psilocybin and psychedelic medicine, she may have succumbed to the pitfalls of life instead of moving forward and using her pain to heal and forgive. She says she holds a deep gratitude for these dualities. “You can’t appreciate the light without living and breathing the dark.” She inhaled inspiration from cut-and-dry classic country and rock ‘n’ roll, smoked-out soulful psychedelia, and exhaled a shadowy signature sound—easily likened to a fever dream between Marty Robbins and Joni Mitchell. This is a new kind of cosmic Americana. She slung her songs for anyone who would listen only for a proverbial “last shot” to pay off by landing a deal with Elektra/Low Country Sound circa the Pandemic. Now, she’s taking this foundation and paving her own yellow brick road on her 2024 full-length album, Lost in a Dream, arriving July 12th via Elektra/Low Country Sound.

Photo credit: Ashley Osborn

