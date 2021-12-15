Cassadee Pope Announces THRIVE Tour Kicking Off in Spring 2022

Grammy nominated singer-songwriter, Cassadee Pope, is hitting the road in 2022 with her upcoming THRIVE Tour. This Fall, Pope released her ninth career album, THRIVE, which uniquely blends two musical genres that helped shape her sound - Country and Pop Punk.

The album was produced by Nickolas Wheeler (The All-American Rejects) and Karen Fairchild (Little Big Town) - two of the biggest names in their respective genres. The overall sound of this collection of music expresses Pope's growth as an artist as seen through her willingness to be emotionally vulnerable in a way she never has before. Tickets for the THRIVE Tour go on-sale this Friday, December 17th.

"Seeing the reaction to THRIVE has been so validating and beautiful. I can't wait to see that in its physical form on the Thrive Tour!" says Pope. "This music is me to the core and I'm looking forward to showing people what that looks like night after night. Rocking out with my fans again will feel so good."

Cassadee Pope is a GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-certified singer-songwriter who released her ninth career album, THRIVE on October 15, 2021. This latest project is a career milestone for Cassadee -- she wrote or co-wrote every song, blending influences from her pop-punk days fronting the band Hey Monday, and the country music storytelling and songwriter that she now calls home. Last year, she released her first acoustic solo album, RISE AND SHINE which was co-produced by Cassadee alongside Todd Lombardo.

The collection of original songs followed her critically acclaimed album, STAGES (2019) featuring hit singles "Take You Home," "One More Red Light," and "If My Heart Had a Heart." From fronting rock band, Hey Monday, to winning Season 3 of "The Voice" (2012) and releasing her #1 debut album FRAME BY FRAME (2013), Cassadee has effortlessly re-arranged the lines of Country and Pop. She has experienced tremendous success throughout her career, with the Platinum-selling single, "Wasting All These Tears," being awarded with "Breakthrough Video of the Year" at the 2014 CMT Music Awards and her #1 hit "Think of You" with Chris Young receiving a 2017 Grammy nomination for "Best Country Duo/Group."

Cassadee has performed on the TODAY show and The Kelly Clarkson Show and has been featured in countless notable publications, including PEOPLE Magazine. Cassadee has also toured extensively, joining legendary artists Tim McGraw and Dierks Bentley, playing London's iconic O2 Arena during C2C: Country to Country Festival, and earning the distinction of the only Country artist to perform at 2018's Warped Tour. In 2019, she joined Maren Morris on her GIRL: THE WORLD TOUR and was the headliner of the "2019 CMT Next Women of Country Tour," which brought the franchise outside of the U.S. for the first time ever.

Tour Dates

March 18, 2022 - Baltimore, MD - Sound Stage

March 20, 2022 - Boston, MA - Sinclair

March 22, 2022 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

March 23, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Ardmore Music Hall

March 25, 2022 - Pittsburg, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall

March 26, 2022 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot

March 27, 2022 - Columbus, OH - A&R Bar

March 29, 2022 - St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House

March 30, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

March 31, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

April 1, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave II