CashorTrade Partners with Billy Strings

CashorTrade.org is proud to announce their partnership with Billy Strings. The partnership is the first in a series of artist endorsements to be unveiled by CashorTrade, and closely follows the site's endorsement by Summer Camp Music Festival as the festival's official secondary ticketing resource.

"We really appreciate Billy Strings' commitment to his fans and could not be more excited to partner with him," says CashorTrade co-founder and CEO Brando Rich. "As Billy continues to rise, we will follow him every step of the way to help make sure his fans can score tickets at face value"

With Billy's endorsement, a focus on keeping his tickets in the hands of real fans will be applied to the site's marketing strategy. Both CashorTrade and Billy's teams will work together to push fans toward the site, where they will avoid scalping, a practice Billy has personally been very vocal against. The partnership will also include ticket giveaways and content creation between Billy and fellow CashorTrade partner, Osiris Podcast Network.

CashorTrade is the world's first social network where fans buy, sell, and trade tickets at face value. Touted as the "Airbnb of tickets" (Al.com), CashorTrade has worked tirelessly to provide fans with the face value experience. Founded by Brando and Dusty Rich, CashorTrade came to life after the brothers were shut out of Phish's triumphant return to Hampton Coliseum. The website supplied over 50,000 tickets to fans at face value throughout Phish's recent Baker's Dozen, amounting to nearly 25% of all the seats Madison Square Garden sold during the 13-night run. CashorTrade is disrupting a $9 billion industry that is expected to reach $15 billion by 2020, taking on ticket giants such as Stubhub and TicketsNow.

Poised to take bluegrass in bold new directions, singer/songwriter/guitarist Billy Strings is quickly gaining attention for his incendiary live performances and imbuing his take on Americana with distinctive bursts of psychedelic virtuosity. While deeply reverent of the roots of traditional bluegrass music, which his father shared with him as a boy, Strings learned his high-energy performing skills by playing fleet-fingered guitar solos in a heavy metal band in his native Michigan. While he has matured as a player, singer and songwriter in his own right, and re-embraced the music his father introduced him to, Strings has applied the intensity of heavy metal to bluegrass. The end results, as demonstrated on his most recent release, Turmoil & Tinfoil, provide a fresh jolt to the genre. Look for a new album from Billy Strings this fall.

billystrings.com





