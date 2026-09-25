Cash Muretta Releases Debut Album HOPEFUL SOUL

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Montana-bred singer, songwriter, and guitarist Cash Muretta has released his debut album, Hopeful Soul, out now via Outlaw Foundry/Atlantic Outpost.

Listen to Hopeful Soul here.

To herald the arrival of Hopeful Soul, Cash has posted a collection of live performance videos for 'Barely Find,' 'If Montana's This Pretty,' 'Hopeful Soul' and 'You'd Complete The View' on his official YouTube channel. The grainy, vintage aesthetic of each video matches the organic nature of the songs.

With Cash serving as the sole songwriter on the entire album with the exception of his cover of the Tex Owens' classic 'Cattle Call,' Hopeful Soul is a deeply personal body of work. He commented, 'For me, Hopeful Soul is about going back to simpler times. It calls for a return to simpler things, simpler politics, a simpler way of life, and nicer people. It's my hope that all of these things are still possible in today's world.'

As such, the music offers an escape into the embrace of America's last unsettled frontier land. Surrounded by mountains and underneath a blanket of blue skies, he threads together strands of folk, country, and Americana within his captivating signature style.

The single 'Endless Eyes' revolves around a hummable chord progression strummed on a weathered acoustic guitar. Lyrically, he attempts to understand a doomed romance. The drums kick in, slide guitar rings out, and he asks aloud, 'Am I not enough to love through your endless eyes?'

During 'Barely Find,' he draws on the spirit of his surroundings. He admires the wilderness, praising its rejuvenating reverberations, 'And the eagle's screech brings calm to me as I walk and search the world awhile, while reflections of the leaves upon the flowing glass show me changes can be small.'

Then, there's the finale 'You'd Complete The View.' Feelings of nostalgia and heartbreak each overflow from pensive ruminations as he wonders, 'When did the walls break down in our house that we built? Why does your mind think that you won't find peace in this mountain town?'

Hopeful Soul showcases the scope of Cash's artistry, pairing thoughtful songcraft with hooks as expansive as the landscape of Montana itself. It follows 'Devil Go Home,' which took flight on DSPs and endeared him to a growing audience.

Tracklist

Barely Find

Endless Eyes

I'd Run To You

Hopeful Soul

Cattle Call

If Montana Is This Pretty

She'd Had Enough

You'd Complete The View

About Cash Muretta

Eternally inspired by his home state of Montana, Cash Muretta couldn't imagine living anywhere else. The singer, songwriter, and guitarist possesses a voice robust enough to fill up all of that uncharted territory—and then some. Raised on a ranch, this cowboy troubadour weaves together a patchwork of dusty Americana, dyed-in-the-wool country, and western folk equally suited to a campfire flanked by friends or a festival at sunset. Hailing from the tiny town of Belt, he resided a stone's throw from his family's cattle ranch, which covered just shy of 400 acres. His grandfather played in local favorites Boone and the Buckskins, while mom and dad shared a band together. Cash went from singing at church to picking up ukulele and guitar as a kid. Opting to forego college, he devoted himself to music. He held down a day job as a stagehand at The Newberry, and he gigged around town whenever possible. In 2024, he caught fire when his cover of 'El Paso' by Marty Robbins went viral on TikTok. Rather than focus on covers, he doubled down on originals, generating millions of views on 'If Montana Is This Pretty,' 'Hopeful Song,' and 'She's Had Enough.' Along the way, he also shared the stage with everyone from Jesse Daniel to Aaron Tippin and The Bellamy Brothers. Eventually, he landed on the radar of Jerrin Uecker who signed him to Outlaw Foundry during the fall of 2025. Now, he introduces himself and where he comes from on his debut project, Hopeful Soul [Outlaw Foundry/Atlantic Outpost].

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