Carrie Underwood Releases 'My Gift (Special Edition)' on Vinyl

Seven-time GRAMMY® Award winner and 2021 CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee Carrie Underwood's My Gift (Special Edition) is available on vinyl today. The album, featuring three new tracks, was released digitally and on CD September 24, debuting #1 on Billboard's Holiday Albums chart.

Purchase the new vinyl release here.

Additionally, My Gift has just been certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America® (RIAA). Initially released September 25, 2020, Underwood's first-ever Christmas album, also debuted #1 across multiple global charts, including Billboard's Country, Christian and Holiday Album charts and has remained on the seasonal albums chart all 57 weeks since its release. To date, there have been over 225 million global streams for My Gift and My Gift (Special Edition) combined.

Produced and arranged by Greg Wells, My Gift is a combination of beloved traditional songs celebrating the spiritual nature of Christmas and several originals, including her collaboration with John Legend, "Hallelujah." My Gift (Special Edition) features three additional tracks: "Favorite Time Of Year" and "All Is Well," both produced by Greg Wells, and "Let There Be Peace/Something In The Water (LIVE From HBO Max's MY GIFT: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood)."

My Gift (Special Edition) is now available on Crystal Clear Double Vinyl here. A limited-edition White Vinyl version of the album will be sold at Walmart stores and Walmart.com and an exclusive limited-edition Green Vinyl edition with a collectible poster is available at Target stores and at Target.com.

HBO Max is currently streaming "My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood," which premiered in December 2020, becoming an instant holiday classic. On November 10, Underwood and Jason Aldean will perform their multi-week #1 smash hit duet, "If I Didn't Love You" on ABC's 55th CMA Awards, where she is nominated for 2021 Entertainer of the Year. Underwood will also appear on the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, with a performance from her Christmas album, airing November 25 on NBC.

Underwood has just been nominated for Country Artist of the Year for the 2021 People's Choice Awards and recently won the 2021 Gospel Music Association Dove Award for Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year for her collaboration with gospel superstar CeCe Winans, "Great Is Thy Faithfulness," from Underwood's critically acclaimed album of gospel hymns, My Savior, co-produced by David Garcia and Underwood.

She recently added two new career milestones with the RIAA's 9x Platinum certification of her 2005 debut album, Some Hearts, and the 7x Platinum certification of her global smash hit single from that album, "Before He Cheats," continuing her reign as the number one certified Country female artist in music history for digital singles.

Carrie Underwood is a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and as a New York Times bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She has sold more than 66 million records worldwide, recorded 28 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), and has seven albums that are certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum by the RIAA, all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK. All nine of her consecutive album releases (two of which she co-produced) from the beginning of her career debuted #1 on the Billboard Country Chart, making her the only artist to accomplish that feat.

She has won over 100 major awards including 7 GRAMMY® Awards, 15 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 23 CMT Music Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), 7 CMA Awards, and 15 American Music Awards. She has also built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness, including her fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, bestselling book, FIND YOUR PATH, her fit52 app, and a partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink. She recently announced her first-ever residency, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, which will begin December 1.