Carpenter Brut Releases Brand New Single 'Fab Tool'
Watch the new video below!
French synthwave icon Carpenter Brut has released a brand new single 'Fab Tool'. Listen to the track below.Effortlessly combining futuristic synth sounds with ritualistic undertones and a movie-like expansiveness, 'Fab Tool' displays Carpenter Brut at his anthemic, epic best. Thunderous drums and bellowing chants from American musician David Eugene Edwards echo with one another, building towards a colossal and electrifying conclusion. The accompanying video heightens the track's potency, detailing a journey through a dystopian wasteland full of strange creatures, forgotten landmarks and flashes of an unknown danger. Stay tuned for more to come from Carpenter Brut in 2021.
Watch the video here:
Related Articles View More Music Stories