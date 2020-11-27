Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Carpenter Brut Releases Brand New Single 'Fab Tool'

Watch the new video below!

Nov. 27, 2020  
French synthwave icon Carpenter Brut has released a brand new single 'Fab Tool'. Listen to the track below.

Effortlessly combining futuristic synth sounds with ritualistic undertones and a movie-like expansiveness, 'Fab Tool' displays Carpenter Brut at his anthemic, epic best. Thunderous drums and bellowing chants from American musician David Eugene Edwards echo with one another, building towards a colossal and electrifying conclusion.

The accompanying video heightens the track's potency, detailing a journey through a dystopian wasteland full of strange creatures, forgotten landmarks and flashes of an unknown danger.

Stay tuned for more to come from Carpenter Brut in 2021.

Watch the video here:


