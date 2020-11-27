Carpenter Brut Releases Brand New Single 'Fab Tool'

French synthwave icon Carpenter Brut has released a brand new single 'Fab Tool'. Listen to the track below.

Effortlessly combining futuristic synth sounds with ritualistic undertones and a movie-like expansiveness, 'Fab Tool' displays Carpenter Brut at his anthemic, epic best. Thunderous drums and bellowing chants from American musician David Eugene Edwards echo with one another, building towards a colossal and electrifying conclusion.

The accompanying video heightens the track's potency, detailing a journey through a dystopian wasteland full of strange creatures, forgotten landmarks and flashes of an unknown danger.

Stay tuned for more to come from Carpenter Brut in 2021.

Watch the video here:

