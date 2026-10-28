Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Carolina Oliveros Shares 'YA ROMPIMOS EL SILENCIO' From Debut Solo Album
The album release show will take place at Stone Circle Theatre following a four-day residency at Artyard.
Colombian singer, songwriter, and Combo Chimbita vocalist Carolina Oliveros shared today 'YA ROMPIMOS EL SILENCIO' ('WE'VE BROKEN THE SILENCE'), a fierce, politically charged song confronting gender-based violence, abuse, and the systems of fear, shame, and impunity that allow them to persist. 'YA ROMPIMOS EL SILENCIO' is the closing title track of Carolina's forthcoming debut solo album, out November 6 via Chulo Records. The album can be pre-ordered on Bandcamp and pre-saved on DSPs.
Written in solidarity with women, girls, and families whose stories have become intertwined with her own, 'YA ROMPIMOS EL SILENCIO' is an uncompromising declaration of resistance and a demand to be heard.
'I wrote it with all the women, girls, and families in mind whose stories have become intertwined with my own—people who have been silenced by fear, shame, power, and impunity,' says Carolina. 'It is a song born from outrage, but also from the conviction that breaking the silence is the first act of justice.'
More than a statement of outrage, the track is a call to listen, challenge impunity, and stand in solidarity with those who refuse to be silenced. It offers a preview of the forthcoming album's broader themes of voice, memory, power, and resistance, bringing the experiences of women and families too often pushed into silence to the forefront.
Carolina will bring her work to the New York area in November with a four-day residency at ArtYard from November 11–14, followed by an album release show at Stone Circle Theatre in Ridgewood, Queens, on November 15. The events offer an opportunity to experience the work surrounding Ya Rompimos el Silencio as Carolina celebrates the arrival of her debut solo album.
Known for her work as the vocalist of the acclaimed Colombian band Combo Chimbita, Carolina has developed a singular artistic voice that brings together cultural identity, personal expression, and fearless explorations of power, memory, and resistance. Her music has earned praise from The New York Times, NPR Music, Pitchfork, Vice, Remezcla, and more.
With Ya Rompimos el Silencio, Carolina transforms collective pain and anger into an urgent artistic statement, insisting that the stories too often left untold must finally be heard.
'YA ROMPIMOS EL SILENCIO' is available now. The album Ya Rompimos el Silencio arrives November 6, 2026 via Chulo Records.
Event Details
ArtYard Residency
November 11–14
New Jersey
Learn more about the ArtYard residency
Album Release Show
Sunday, November 15
Ridgewood, Queens
All ages
Tracklist
01 Tu Voz
02 Pide
03 ORISHA
04 OYE CAMINA
05 RAYO (feat. Orquesta Akokán)
06 La Calle Caliente (feat. Héctor 'Papote' Jiménez)
07 Asfixiá
08 Espinas
09 EXU
10 MACHETERA (feat. Yaissa Jiménez)
11 Hija de Onassis
12 Ya Rompimos El Silencio (feat. Yesenia Zamudio)
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode