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Carolina Oliveros Shares 'YA ROMPIMOS EL SILENCIO' From Debut Solo Album

The album release show will take place at Stone Circle Theatre following a four-day residency at Artyard.

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Carolina Oliveros Shares 'YA ROMPIMOS EL SILENCIO' From Debut Solo Album

Colombian singer, songwriter, and Combo Chimbita vocalist Carolina Oliveros shared today 'YA ROMPIMOS EL SILENCIO' ('WE'VE BROKEN THE SILENCE'), a fierce, politically charged song confronting gender-based violence, abuse, and the systems of fear, shame, and impunity that allow them to persist. 'YA ROMPIMOS EL SILENCIO' is the closing title track of Carolina's forthcoming debut solo album, out November 6 via Chulo Records. The album can be pre-ordered on Bandcamp and pre-saved on DSPs.

Written in solidarity with women, girls, and families whose stories have become intertwined with her own, 'YA ROMPIMOS EL SILENCIO' is an uncompromising declaration of resistance and a demand to be heard.

'I wrote it with all the women, girls, and families in mind whose stories have become intertwined with my own—people who have been silenced by fear, shame, power, and impunity,' says Carolina. 'It is a song born from outrage, but also from the conviction that breaking the silence is the first act of justice.'

More than a statement of outrage, the track is a call to listen, challenge impunity, and stand in solidarity with those who refuse to be silenced. It offers a preview of the forthcoming album's broader themes of voice, memory, power, and resistance, bringing the experiences of women and families too often pushed into silence to the forefront.

Carolina will bring her work to the New York area in November with a four-day residency at ArtYard from November 11–14, followed by an album release show at Stone Circle Theatre in Ridgewood, Queens, on November 15. The events offer an opportunity to experience the work surrounding Ya Rompimos el Silencio as Carolina celebrates the arrival of her debut solo album.

Known for her work as the vocalist of the acclaimed Colombian band Combo Chimbita, Carolina has developed a singular artistic voice that brings together cultural identity, personal expression, and fearless explorations of power, memory, and resistance. Her music has earned praise from The New York Times, NPR Music, Pitchfork, Vice, Remezcla, and more.

With Ya Rompimos el Silencio, Carolina transforms collective pain and anger into an urgent artistic statement, insisting that the stories too often left untold must finally be heard.

'YA ROMPIMOS EL SILENCIO' is available now. The album Ya Rompimos el Silencio arrives November 6, 2026 via Chulo Records.

Event Details

ArtYard Residency

November 11–14

New Jersey

Learn more about the ArtYard residency

Album Release Show

Sunday, November 15

Stone Circle Theatre

Ridgewood, Queens

All ages

Stone Circle Theatre

Tracklist

01 Tu Voz

02 Pide

03 ORISHA

04 OYE CAMINA

05 RAYO (feat. Orquesta Akokán)

06 La Calle Caliente (feat. Héctor 'Papote' Jiménez)

07 Asfixiá

08 Espinas

09 EXU

10 MACHETERA (feat. Yaissa Jiménez)

11 Hija de Onassis

12 Ya Rompimos El Silencio (feat. Yesenia Zamudio)

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