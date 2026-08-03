COMBO CHIMBITA's Carolina Oliveros to Release Solo Debut LP in November

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Carolina Oliveros, the Colombian singer-songwriter known as the vocalist of COMBO CHIMBITA, is set to release her debut solo album, Ya Rompimos el Silencio, on November 6 via Chulo Records. Alongside the announcement, Oliveros has shared the single Oye Camina, which Felix Contreras premiered on NPR Music's Alt Latino. The track arrives with a music video that Oliveros has described as her most explicit artistic expression of Queer love, exploring themes of time, memory, and moving forward.

Released at the height of summer, 'Oye Camina' invites listeners to slow down and savor the fleeting moments that define a life. Rooted in the refrain 'Que se va la vida' (life slips away), the song reflects on the beauty of what cannot be held on to: unexpected love, meaningful encounters, and the memories that continue to shape us long after they have passed. ''Oye Camina' is a reminder that life is constantly in motion and that our challenge is to live with presence, gratitude, and courage before it slips away,' says Oliveros of the track.

Inspired by her journey of healing from childhood trauma, Ya Rompimos el Silencio is an act of reclaiming voice, body, and memory. It follows the path toward truth, resilience, queer love, collective healing, and liberation. Each song becomes both a personal testimony and an invitation for others to break their own silences.

Oye Camina follows Oliveros' work as a member of COMBO CHIMBITA, a group that has drawn praise from outlets including Pitchfork and Vice for her vocal delivery.

Photo Credit: Ricardo Montero



Photo Credit: Ricardo Montero

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