Carole King Joins Glen Campbell For 'There's No Me Without You'

Listen to a new track from GLEN CAMPBELL DUETS - Ghost on the Canvas Sessions, the duets album that reimagines Campbell's critically acclaimed, history-making farewell album Ghost on the Canvas. “There's No Me Without You (With Carole King)” is available digitally now.

Penned by Campbell and one of the album's producers, Julian Raymond, the emotional ballad was written about the unbreakable bond Campbell shared with his wife, Kim, crediting her for completing him. The “really cool project” (Whiskey Riff ) which “feels both familiar and fresh at the same time” (Forbes) will be released April 19.

“Words cannot express how much I enjoyed blending my voice with Glen's on this incredibly touching love song. Hard to sing when you're crying,” said King.

King first met Campbell in New York in the early '60s when she, the Everly Brothers' Phil Everly and Campbell formed the short-lived novelty trio, the Keestone Family Singers, who released one single in 1962.

Legends from across the world and of all styles of music (Rock, Punk, Pop, Blues, Country and more) came together to work with the original producer and executive producer of Ghost on the Canvas to compose a striking and thought-provoking tribute.

Talents that can be heard on this project include Dolly Parton, Elton John, Sting, Hope Sandoval, Linda Perry, X, Dave Stewart (Eurythmics), Billy Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins), Chris Issak, Wendy Melvoin (Prince and the Revolution), Rick Neilsen (Cheap Trick), Steve Hunter (Lou Reed), The Dandy Warhols, Chris Chaney, Jason Faulkner Jr., Kim Bullard, Josh Freese (Foo Fighters), Vinny Caliuta, Marti Rifkin, Dick Dale and Tim Pierce.

This is the only album known to be written and recorded while the creator of it actively battled Alzheimer's disease. The project was included on Rolling Stone's list of “The 100 Greatest Country Albums of All Time,” is filled with songs that have ideas of hope, reflection, mortality, gratitude, and acceptance of fate.

GLEN CAMPBELL DUETS - Ghost on the Canvas Sessions is project created out of love and respect for Glen and his beautiful take on the conclusion of his life. The release of “There's No Me… Without You (with Carole King)” comes on the heels of the release of “Hold On Hope (with Eric Church)” and “Nothing But The Whole Wide World (with Eric Clapton).”

Campbell was one of the biggest stars of his generation—even outselling The Beatles in 1968. Across his illustrious 50+ year career, the Country Music Hall of Fame member released 64 albums and earned countless awards and recognitions for his music (including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award).

He was a huge influence on pop culture—he hosted a number of tv specials including his own The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour television show (of which Eric Clapton was a guest) and earned Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for his work on the iconic film, True Grit. His contribution to music history can be heard across the soundtrack for Elvis' “Viva Las Vegas,” The Beach Boys' revelatory album Pet Sounds and recordings with Dean Martin, Bing Crosby and many other legends.

The superstar's Alzheimer's diagnosis in 2011 shocked the world but gave people hope with the release of Ghost On The Canvas album and subsequent Goodbye Tour. Before succumbing to the disease in 2017 Campbell released the inspiring documentary Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me, which followed Campbell and his family as they overcame the hardships throughout his farewell tour across the globe.

GLEN CAMPBELL DUETS - Ghost on the Canvas Sessions is produced by Dave Kaplan and Julian Raymond and executive produced by Scott Borchetta and Scott Seine.

