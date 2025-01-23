Carín León Leads 2025 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards; Earns 10 Nominations

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Global Mexican Music ambassador Carín León emerges as the most-nominated male artist for the 37th annual Premio Lo Nuestro awards, Univision has announced.

The multi-platinum star earned 10 nominations, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for his Latin GRAMMY®-winning Boca Chueca Vol. 1, and Song of the Year for his global hit “Primera Cita.”

Carín León's Premio Lo Nuestro nominations:

Premio Lo Nuestro Artist of the Year Song of the Year for “Primera Cita.” Album of the Year for Boca Chueca, Vol. 1. Crossover Collaboration of the Year for “It Was Always You

(Siempre Fuiste Tú)” feat Leon Bridges. Perfect Mix of the Year for “Una Vida Pasada” with Camilo. Tropical Song of the Year for “Una Vida Pasada” with Camilo. Male Artist of the Year - Mexican Music. Song of the Year - Mexican Music for “Primera Cita.” Mariachi/Ranchera Song of the Year for “Lamentablemente” with Pepe Aguilar. Album of the Year - Mexican Music for Boca Chueca, Vol. 1.

These nominations mark an extraordinary start to the year for León. In February, the Hermosillo native will vie for his first GRAMMY® Award. His album Boca Chueca, Vol. 1, is nominated for Best Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano).

Carín will debut at Chile’s prestigious Viña del Mar International Song Festival after the awards. The lion's roar is set to tame the Quinta Vergara monster with an impressive repertoire that has established him as the undisputed global ambassador of Mexican Music.

Carín will make history with his first appearance at RODEO HOUSTON, at NRG Stadium, on March 9. There, he broke records by selling 70,000 tickets within hours. He will also perform at the legendary BottleRock Festival in Napa Valley alongside international artists Justin Timberlake and Green Day, followed by an appearance at Festival La Onda by BottleRock the following weekend.

Fans can vote for Carín León on Premio Lo Nuestro's official website through Tuesday, February 4. The ceremony will broadcast live from Miami's Kaseya Center on Univision and ViX on Thursday, February 20.

Photo credit: Carín León

Comments