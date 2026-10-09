Cardi B and FUERZA REGIDA Release Singles for GRAND THEFT AUTO VI: THE ALBUM

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Atlantic Records and Rockstar Games have released two new singles from the upcoming official soundtrack album for Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, following the announcement of the project.

'Don't Chart' from Cardi B and 'Suzuki' from Fuerza Regida are both available for streaming now.

The double-track release comes on the heels of Atlantic's biggest soundtrack launch to date with Morgan Wallen's track, 'Last Thing You Need,' debuting in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Additionally, Rauw Alejandro's 'Macacoa 2000' debuted in the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart and the Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.., & Etienne de Crécy collab 'Sexy Magic' entered the Top 10 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

Releasing November 19 alongside the hotly anticipated game, Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album features 34 original tracks that capture the electric energy of Grand Theft Auto VI's world of Vice City and Leonida, with a genre-defying roster of artists.

The six previously released singles are also available for streaming now.

Previously Released Singles

Yung Lean - That's It (feat. Future & Metro Boomin)

Travis Scott - RHYNO (prod. by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo)

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.., & Etienne de Crécy - Sexy Magic

Morgan Wallen - Last Thing You Need

Rauw Alejandro - Macacoa 2000

Keith Richards - Bright Lights, Big City

This partnership continues the Grand Theft Auto series' ability to introduce new music and subcultures, with each iteration defining the atmosphere of the era and culture for decades to follow. Atlantic Records has assembled a global roster of artists, curating wide-ranging original music that deepens the next chapter of the Grand Theft Auto universe.

Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album will arrive alongside the next evolution of the series' in-game radio stations, dynamic score, and musical touchpoints.

Available for pre-order now, Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album will launch with multiple vinyl and CD offerings, including three Atlantic Records exclusives: a limited-edition liquid-filled vinyl, a splatter edition vinyl, and a CD jewel case — each featuring exclusive new artwork and packaging designs that echo the iconic style of Grand Theft Auto VI, plus various retail exclusives for Blood Records, Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Urban Outfitters, and Indie record stores — each with a distinct vinyl pressing design and poster.

About Atlantic Records

Founded in New York City by Ahmet Ertegün and Herb Abramson in 1947, Atlantic Records has been one of the defining labels in contemporary music for more than 75 years. Built on its legacy as a pioneering independent home for R&B, jazz, and soul, Atlantic has evolved into a global powerhouse representing multi-platinum artists, global superstars, and groundbreaking talent across every genre. As part of Warner Music Group, Atlantic continues to set the standard for artist development, musical innovation, and shaping popular culture through transformative artists and their music.

About Rockstar Games

Founded by Sam Houser in 1998, Rockstar Games pioneered the open-world genre of video games with the launch of Grand Theft Auto III in 2001. The series' most recent iteration, Grand Theft Auto V, has sold-in over 230 million units alone. Alongside the other blockbuster entries in the series including Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and Grand Theft Auto IV, Grand Theft Auto has become one of the biggest-selling and most critically acclaimed and influential properties in modern entertainment, selling nearly 475 million units. Rockstar Games' blockbuster Western series, Red Dead Redemption has sold-in nearly 116 million units worldwide to date, with its most recent release, Red Dead Redemption 2, breaking new ground in fidelity and immersion. The next Rockstar Games release is Grand Theft Auto VI.

About Grand Theft Auto VI

Vice City, USA. Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.

Grand Theft Auto VI arrives November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Pre-orders are available now.

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