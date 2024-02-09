Candi Carpenter Debuts New Song 'Tooth'

Singer, songwriter and musician Candi Carpenter's new song, “Tooth,” is debuting today.

Reflecting on the track, Carpenter shares, “I lost my best friend of over a decade, and it felt like losing part of myself. It was an ugly breaking off, a falling out. Writing ‘Tooth' was my attempt to find a little closure, but it didn't work. Nobody else will ever care about our private jokes or our shared memories. She saved my life as many times as she threatened to destroy it. I miss her, and I always will, but I'm in less pain without her. Losing a tooth won't kill you, but it'll never grow back. The part of me that was her is gone now. The wound is closed, but I'll always feel the empty space.”

The new song follows Carpenter's latest single, “Seasonal Depression,” as well as their EP, Demonology - Part 1, which was released this past summer via A-Frame Records/House of 42 (stream/purchase here).

Produced by Carpenter, Peter Shurkin and Alden Witt, the new music features Carpenter's most honest work to date, revealing some of their most vulnerable thoughts and experiences. The releases represent a new creative chapter for the Nashville-based artist, who left their country roots for the alternative/pop space where they feel most authentically themself.

Released to critical attention, Phonotonal praises the EP as “a shimmering pop wonder through and through…it's six songs, all utterly brilliant, with lyrics that take you deep below the sweet melodies and music,” while Guitar Girl Magazine calls Carpenter “extremely talented,” and Maximum Volume Music declares, “a thoughtful and fairly captivating listen…intelligent wordplay shared over some catchy tunes.”

Known for their raw and vulnerable songwriting, Carpenter spent much of last year in the studio and will continue to release new music this spring. Additional details to come soon. Carpenter has also recently gained major traction on TikTok, with their latest video garnering over 8 million views to date.