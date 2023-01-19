Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Canadian Country-Rock Singer/Songwriter Jesse Slack To Release New Single 'Oughta Be Outlawed'

The track, an innovative take on outlaw country, highlights Slack's guitar-driven sound.

Jan. 19, 2023  
Canadian country rock singer-songwriter Jesse Slack is back with his highly-anticipated single, "Oughta Be Outlawed," set for release on January 20th. The track, an innovative take on outlaw country, highlights Slack's guitar-driven sound. Lap steel and B3 organ meld with drums, bass, and electric guitar, producing a sound entirely his own. Country iconography abounds with Slack's vivid lyricism: "The way she moves / To a Waylon song / Neon flashing / Like the cops got called."

Splitting his time between Ontario and Nashville, Jesse Slack describes himself as, "born with a country soul and raised on rock and roll." A lengthy career as both a songwriter and performer culminated in his signing as a songwriter with Nashville based publisher Vibe City Music. Since then, he has received songwriting credits on Jade Eagleson's "Hackin' Darts" (for which he won 2020's Songtown USA Songwriter of the Year), Robyn Ottolini's certified Gold single "Tell You Everything" (for which he was nominated for CMAO's 2022 Songwriter of the Year), and Josh Setterfield's single "Right About Now," which went #1 on CMT Australia. Slack's previous work has been likened to that of Eric Church, Keith Urban, and Jackson Dean.

"Oughta Be Outlawed" was co-written with Daryl Scott and CJ Stevens. "We were going for a live band feel but also wanted to add traditional country western elements to give the listener a nostalgic, familiar feeling," Slack shared. The track expands on his previous release, "Before It Was A Memory," which received praise from both press and listeners alike, exploring a similar theme of reminiscence and a call to live in the present before it's gone.

In many ways, "Oughta Be Outlawed" is Slack's formal entrance into the subgenre of country he has always wanted to pursue; a cool, edgy, and upbeat anthem that begs to be played loud.



