Camille Harris' 'Anyway' Will Get October Release

The jazz single will be available on October 23.

Award-winning, Brooklyn-based jazz singer Camille Harris's delicate new single "Anyway", about continuing to love through life's most painful moments, is set to release on October 23rd, 2020, available wherever music is sold or streamed. Camille was inspired to write "Anyway" about a dear friend who dedicated her life to lifting up those around her despite facing many challenges in life (including a 9 year cancer battle).

"Anyway" is not the typical Pollyanna song with a message that tells listeners to "just smile and everything will be okay." Its message comes from a deeper place of loss. Camille's friend showed her that by trusting in those around you, sharing your vulnerability becomes an act of love. Vulnerability is a sign of strength through which you can actively choose, not necessarily to be happy, but to love through the pain. As the song says, "Just keep on loving anyway."

Camille Harris wrote "Anyway" in 2016 right after she released her modern jazz EP Where I Go, but it wasn't until the covid-19 shutdown that Camille came back to it. With the message of the song ringing so true during this difficult and unprecedented year, Camille decided it was time. Her friends Tamir Shmerling, Eitan Kenner, Diego Ramierez, and Maria Triana, all collaborated on the song from their respective apartments in New York City and the Netherlands, making this a product of a truly socially distant collaboration.

After being sick with Coronavirus for 16 days, Camille is grateful that her time with the virus didn't last much longer. Knowing how isolating this year has felt, Camille wanted to put out something that fosters a sense of togetherness through the struggle. In addition to "Anyway", Camille hosted free weekly "Shelter in Place" concerts for her family and friends from around the world from April to June. She took song requests and used the suggestions from the audience to create different themes each week. These concerts became an intimate and special experience with viewers from all of the world, including Australia, Israel, Ethiopia, Sweden, England, Mexico, and from 10 different states in the US.

"Anyway" will be released on music platforms on October 23, 2020.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You