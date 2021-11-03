Camila Cabello, Dan + Shay, Summer Walker & More Release New Holiday Music with Amazon Prime

Amazon Music has announced its biggest season of holiday programming yet, with brand-new exclusive Christmas music arriving today from artists across the globe-including Camila Cabello's cover of "I'll Be Home for Christmas."

Even more Amazon Original songs are available to stream now, including a fresh original song from Dan + Shay called "Pick Out a Christmas Tree," a reimagined version of Marvin Gaye's "Purple Snowflakes" performed by Leon Bridges, a new original song, "Carta Navideña," by Sech, and Summer Walker's version of Marvin Gaye's "I Want to Come Home for Christmas," coming November 12.

Also out today is Norah Jones' cover of "The Christmas Waltz," Alessia Cara's modern take on "Jingle Bell Rock," a beautiful performance of Dean Martin's "I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm" by She & Him, Chris Tomlin's new version of his song "Emmanuel God With Us" featuring Anne Wilson, and an all-new song from NEEDTOBREATHE, Switchfoot, and JUDAH. called "Hometown Christmas."

"I've been traveling a lot since I was 15 and started working so I chose to record this song as an Amazon Original because I've always looked forward to being home in Miami with my family for Christmas," said Camila Cabello. "I wanted to continue the world of my album 'Familia' by having it be a Mariachi rendition because I'm half Mexican and I grew up listening to Mariachi music. I'm excited to be on people's Christmas playlists because it's such a magical time of the year and getting to be part of the soundtrack during such an intimate family and friend holiday season is a real honor. It's truly special and really sacred."

Amazon Music is celebrating the holidays across the globe, with new music arriving from international talent to light up the season. From the UK, singer/songwriter George Ezra will debut "Come on Home for Christmas," his beautifully reworked take on Charles Brown's "Please Come Home for Christmas." British Amazon Music Breakthrough artist Olivia Dean, Chinese pianist Lang Lang, and German pop-singer and songwriter Sarah Connor have each recorded their own reimagined versions of Nat King Cole's timeless classic, "The Christmas Song."

Listen to the new track exclusively on Amazon Music here and here.