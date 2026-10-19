Cami Clune to Release SUMMER FANTASY (ACOUSTIC)

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Emotionally driven pop-rock artist Cami Clune will release 'Summer Fantasy' (Acoustic), a stripped-back re-recording of a fan favorite from her July debut album, should be sleeping, this Friday, October 23. Built around acoustic guitar and pedal steel, the new version strips the track back to its core. It draws out the wistful ache and nostalgia of a song that has become a staple of her acoustic sets, and it brings the country undercurrent of her pop-rock sound to the surface.

Clune shares, 'We play 'Summer Fantasy' pretty often at our acoustic shows, and I've always loved how people respond to it stripped down. I think this version really highlights the story and lyrics, and brings out the nostalgia and longing behind the song. I also knew I wanted to add pedal steel because it heightens that feeling even more and gives the song a whole new life.'

Co-written by Clune and Nicholas Chiari (Grabbitz), 'Summer Fantasy' is the fifth track on should be sleeping. Album producer Keegan Ferrell returns to produce, mix, and master the acoustic version. It pairs Clune's vocals with Mason Laboski's acoustic guitar and Brian Senfelder's pedal steel.

'Summer Fantasy' (Acoustic) follows should be sleeping, Clune's seven-track debut album, released in July. Produced and mixed by Ferrell and mastered by Fred Miller, it blends pop, rock, and country with theatrical storytelling. Across the record she explores heartbreak, hope, limerence, nostalgia, and the restless late-night thoughts that come with life's transitions. Clune elaborates, ''should be sleeping' is a collection of songs written primarily during the summer of 2023… More than anything, it's a snapshot of a season that shaped me into who I am today.'

About Cami Clune

Raised in the suburbs of Buffalo, New York, Cami Clune has built a distinctive artistic identity through powerhouse vocals, emotionally transparent songwriting, and a genre-fluid sound that blends pop, rock, country, and theatrical influences. Inspired by artists ranging from Linda Ronstadt and Stevie Nicks to Alanis Morissette and Amy Lee, Clune approaches songwriting as a form of storytelling, pairing vivid emotional detail with memorable melodies.

After gaining national recognition as a finalist on NBC's The Voice (Season 19), where she earned a coveted four-chair turn and coach block, Clune has continued to build a thriving independent career. She serves as the official anthem singer for the Buffalo Sabres. She has appeared as a featured vocalist with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of internationally renowned conductor JoAnn Falletta, and has performed for the Buffalo Bills, NASCAR events, and SailGP competitions. This year, her viral NHL playoff anthem performance drew international attention from Reuters, The New York Times, The Guardian, NPR, and USA Today. In August, she became the first person to sing the National Anthem at the Buffalo Bills' new stadium.

Her debut album, should be sleeping (July 2026), is her most emotionally expansive release yet. It captures a transformative chapter through cinematic pop-rock production, vulnerable lyricism, and unforgettable hooks. With 'Summer Fantasy' (Acoustic), Clune shows a quieter, more intimate side of that same story, and her continued growth as one of pop-rock's most exciting emerging storytellers.

Photo Credit: Denny Kremblas



Photo Credit: Denny Kremblas

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