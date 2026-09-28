Brandi Carlile to Launch BURN THE SETLIST Trio Tour Fall 2026

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11x Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile will return to the road this fall with her 'Burn The Setlist (The All Request Tour),' a special trio run with her longtime bandmates and collaborators, Phil and Tim Hanseroth. Every show will be unique, with each setlist comprised entirely of live, in-the-moment fan requests—a format Carlile introduced during her 'The Human Tour' earlier this year.

Carlile is going back to her roots by playing some of the older theaters that she loved the most early on in her career to reconnect with core fans and old friends. Stops include Portland's Revolution Hall, Tucson's Rialto Theatre (two nights), Milwaukee's Pabst Theater (two nights), Minneapolis' State Theatre (two nights), Kansas City's Uptown Theater and Port Chester's The Capitol Theatre (three nights) among others. See below for the complete tour itinerary.

Carlile and the twins want to take big risks at these shows. They want to feel free to try difficult things, make mistakes and bond with the audience like never before. Therefore, this show will be a phone-free experience, and phones will be secured in Yondr pouches. Guests will maintain possession of their phones at all times. A unique QR code will be provided to concertgoers where they will be able to download three bootlegs from the show, in addition to exclusive photos and content. The full concert bootleg will be available for purchase to attendees and Bramily members only.

Premium members of Carlile's Bramily community will have early access to tickets starting tomorrow, September 29 at 10:00am local time, followed by the non-premium Bramily presale at 2:00pm that day. Visit www.bramily.com to become a paid Bramily member.

General on-sale starts this Friday, October 2 at 10:00am local time.

The trio dates follow the U.S. leg of Carlile's 'The Human Tour,' which wrapped last week and included three sold-out shows at Red Rocks featuring opener Stephen Wilson Jr. and surprise appearances from Alanis Morissette and Nathaniel Rateliff. The tour also included 'Be Human: A Concert For Minneapolis.' Filmed during her sold-out show at Minneapolis' Target Center, 'Be Human' is now available in full on YouTube and raised over $750,000 to date for The Advocates for Human Rights via Carlile's Looking Out Foundation. 'The Human Tour' continues next year with shows across the U.K. and Europe.

This past Friday, Carlile released Returning To Myself (Sad Gay Version), the deluxe version of her critically acclaimed album, Returning To Myself, digitally via Interscope Records/Lost Highway (stream/purchase here). An exclusive signed rainbow vinyl edition of the deluxe is available to those who pre-order by Thursday, October 1, with orders set to ship on December 11. This is a special one-time pressing only available on Carlile's website.

Returning To Myself (Sad Gay Version) features intimate reimagined versions of all ten songs from the original album, with Carlile returning to Long Pond Studio to co-produce four tracks with Aaron Dessner. The collection includes a collaboration with Grammy-nominated composer and electronic musician Jon Hopkins (Brian Eno, Coldplay) on the breakout single, 'Human,' as well as a new version of Billy Joel's 'And So It Goes' exclusively on DSPs (a version of which is also featured on the official soundtrack for Practical Magic 2). See below for full track list details.

In celebration of the new music, Carlile returned to TODAY's 'Citi Concert Series' on Friday to perform four songs ('Human,' 'You Without Me,' 'The Mother' and 'The Story') and speak with the hosts. Carlile also appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week, where she performed 'Church & State' and sat down with Kimmel.

Furthermore, Carlile won Song of the Year at the 2026 Americana Awards ('Returning To Myself'), was honored as one of TIME's 2026 Women of the Year and performed 'gorgeous' (Billboard) renditions of 'America The Beautiful' at Super Bowl LX and as part of ABC News' America 250 celebration. She also returned to NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concert series and NBC's Saturday Night Live as musical guest for the fourth time, was featured on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Las Culturistas, Good Hang with Amy Poehler, The Howard Stern Show, NPR's Wild Card with Rachel Martin and The Drew Barrymore Show, and spoke with The New York Times for an in-depth profile.

One of music's most respected voices, Carlile is an Oscar-nominee, 11x Grammy-winner, 2x EMMY-winner and #1 New York Times Bestselling author. Throughout her acclaimed career, Carlile has released eight studio albums including Who Believes in Angels?, the universally acclaimed, Grammy-nominated collaborative album with her childhood hero, Elton John, which debuted at #1 in the U.K. and top 10 in the U.S. She received her first Oscar nomination in the Original Song category in January 2025 for 'Never Too Late,' a Grammy-nominated track written alongside Elton John, Bernie Taupin and Andrew Watt for the Disney+ documentary of the same name.

Additionally, Carlile is a renowned producer with recent Grammy-winning projects from Joni Mitchell and Brandy Clark. She also produced and recorded a rendition of Indigo Girls' 'Closer To Fine' with her wife, Catherine, which was included on Barbie The Album as well as a version of 'Home,' which was featured in the final season of Ted Lasso, while her song 'You Without Me' was featured twice in the season three finale of Apple TV's Shrinking.

Beloved by her peers, Carlile has worked with artists such as Soundgarden, Sam Smith, Alicia Keys, Hozier, Noah Kahan, P!nk and Dolly Parton, was named OUT Magazine's Icon of the Year, awarded Billboard's Women In Music Trailblazer Award and NMPA's Songwriter Icon Award as well as multiple awards from the Americana Music Association. She also launched a partnership with the National Park Foundation to raise critical funds to preserve and protect these cherished places across the country and is a founder of the Looking Out Foundation, which has raised over $10M for grassroots causes to date. Carlile lives in rural Washington state with her wife and two daughters.

Returning To Myself (Sad Gay Version) Digital Track List

1. Returning To Myself

2. Human

3. A Woman Oversees

4. A War With Time

5. Anniversary

6. Church & State

7. Joni

8. You Without Me

9. No One Knows Us

10. A Long Goodbye

11. Human (feat. Jon Hopkins) (Sad Gay Version)

12. Returning To Myself (Sad Gay Version)

13. You Without Me (Sad Gay Version)

14. No One Knows Us (Sad Gay Version)

15. Anniversary (Sad Gay Version)

16. And So It Goes (Sad Gay Version)

17. A Woman Oversees (Sad Gay Version)

18. Church & State (Sad Gay Version)

19. A War With Time (Sad Gay Version)

20. Joni (Sad Gay Version)

21. A Long Goodbye (Sad Gay Version)

Returning To Myself (Sad Gay Version) Vinyl Track List

SIDE A

1. Human (feat. Jon Hopkins) (Sad Gay Version)

2. Returning To Myself (Sad Gay Version)

3. You Without Me (Sad Gay Version)

4. No One Knows Us (Sad Gay Version)

5. Anniversary (Sad Gay Version)

SIDE B

1. A Woman Oversees (Sad Gay Version)

2. Church & State (Sad Gay Version)

3. A War With Time (Sad Gay Version)

4. Joni (Sad Gay Version)

5. A Long Goodbye (Sad Gay Version)

Brandi Carlile Upcoming Tour Dates

Bold on sale this Friday, October 2 at 10:00am local time

November 5—Portland, OR—Revolution Hall*

November 7—Oakland, CA—Fox Theater*

November 9—Tucson, AZ—Rialto Theatre*

November 10—Tucson, AZ—Rialto Theatre*

November 12—Des Moines, IA—Des Moines Civic Center*

November 14—Milwaukee, WI—The Pabst Theater*

November 15—Milwaukee, WI—The Pabst Theater*

November 17—Minneapolis, MN—State Theatre*

November 18—Minneapolis, MN—State Theatre*

November 20—Louisville, KY—The Louisville Palace Theater*

November 21—Louisville, KY—The Louisville Palace Theater*

November 22—Kansas City, MO—Uptown Theater*

December 15—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre*

December 16—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre*

December 17—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre*

January 14-18—Riviera Maya, Mexico—Girls Just Wanna Weekend 8

March 23—Oslo, Norway—Oslo Spektrum+

March 24—Stockholm, Sweden—Annexet+

March 26—Copenhagen, Denmark—DR Koncerthuset+

March 27—Cologne, Germany—Palladium+

March 30—Paris, France—La Seine Musicale+

March 31—Zurich, Switzerland—The Hall+

April 2—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live+

April 4—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena+

April 6—Glasgow, U.K.—SEC Armadillo+

April 7—Glasgow, U.K.—SEC Armadillo+

April 9—Manchester, U.K.—O2 Apollo+

April 10—Manchester, U.K.—O2 Apollo+

April 11—Wolverhampton, U.K.—The Halls+

April 13—London, U.K.—Eventim Apollo+

April 14—London, U.K.—Eventim Apollo+

April 23-25—Miramar Beach, FL—Moon Crush 'Pink Moon' 2027

*trio show

+with special guest KT Tunstall

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 11 Hrs 14 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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