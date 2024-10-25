Calum Scott and Christina Perri Share Original Holiday Duet 'Kid at Christmas'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-platinum singer/songwriters Calum Scott and Christina Perri come together to give fans an early gift for the holiday season, “Kid at Christmas.” The original Yuletide duet is for the grown-ups out there who still get a certain warm, fuzzy feel in wintertime.

“Kid at Christmas” begins on a wistful note. “Snowflakes are falling, street lights are glowing / Another year older, another year gone,” sings Calum, but, soon enough, the twinkling keys and swelling strings give way to the heartwarming chorus: “I still feel like a kid at Christmas, still got wishes on my wishlist / With friends old and new, if I believe than it’s still true / I still feel like a kid at Christmas with you.” When Perri joins in and the pair’s emotive vocals intertwine, the mood becomes downright magical.

The song is a special one for Calum, who says, “‘Kid at Christmas’ is about the magic of Christmas that you had growing up and reconnecting with that again with the one that you love. Christina is the perfect artist to duet this with and, as a huge fan of hers, I am honored to be sharing in this with her. I’m very excited for my fans to hear me on an original Christmas record and hope it’s the start of many more!”

Calum only just wrapped his headlining North American The Songbook So Far Tour, which featured new singles like epic romantic ballad “My World” (lyric video HERE) and blissed-out summer anthem “Roots” (HERE), alongside songs from his gold-certified 2018 debut LP Only Human (featuring 5X platinum smash “You Are The Reason” and his 3X platinum Robyn cover “Dancing On My Own”) and 2022’s sophomore set Bridges, which includes soul-stirring hits like “Rise,” “Biblical,” and “If You Ever Change Your Mind.”

It’s been a busy year for Calum, who spent about half of it performing at stadiums across Asia and Europe supporting Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour. In 2024, he also released the breezy dance-pop cut “Then There Was You” — which also happened to be the lead single from The Garfield Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) — and “Lighthouse,” a pounding, panoramic love song accompanied by a breathtakingly cinematic video. His recent series of singles has served to spotlight Calum’s more lighthearted side and pop-leaning sensibilities without sacrificing his gift for expressing big feelings.

As Calum builds to his forthcoming third album, “Kid at Christmas” reminds us that the U.K.-based artist has a knack not just for emotion, but also timelessness. Keep listening as he gives us more to unwrap.

ABOUT CALUM SCOTT

With the arrival of his 2018 debut album Only Human, U.K.-based singer/songwriter Calum Scott landed at No. 1 on the iTunes album chart in over 20 countries around the world, approaching 10 billion total global streams and counting. Now certified platinum or gold in 21 countries, Only Human includes his 5X Platinum smash “You Are The Reason,” a track that cracked the top 25 on Spotify’s US Viral 50 and hit the top 10 on iTunes single charts in 38 countries. The album also features Calum’s stripped-back, 3X Platinum cover of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own,” which earned a Brit Award nomination in the category of Best British Single and has amassed over one billion streams globally. His first new music since Only Human, “Biblical” marked an exciting evolution of Calum’s artistry, infusing even more raw emotion into his soulful and timeless sound. The piano-laced ballad served as the first single from his acclaimed sophomore album Bridges, which arrived in June 2022. Bridges also features Calum’s hit singles “Heaven” (a breathtaking tribute to living in the moment by surrendering to love), “If You Ever Change Your Mind” (a bittersweet but empowered piece produced by Greg Kurstin), and “Rise” (hailed by Rolling Stone as “one of the 50 Most inspirational LGBTQ Songs of All Time”).

Over the last few years, Calum’s songs have appeared on countless TV shows (including “American Idol,” “The Voice,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and many more). His television performances include “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “Good Morning America,” “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” “Dancing With The Stars,” and the “The TODAY Show,” among others. In addition, Calum has garnered acclaim from outlets including Billboard (who praised his “stunningly pure voice”), The Huffington Post (who stated that “Scott makes an impressive splash…compelling”), and Rolling Stone (who declared that “[Scott] can give any listener chills”). Calum recently brought his upbeat energy and powerhouse vocals to The Garfield Movie (Original Motion Picture) Soundtrack with the film’s original single, “Then There Was You.” Having recently set out with Ed Sheeran for his extended Mathematics Tour of Asia and Europe, Calum is performing at European festivals throughout the summer and will embark on The Songbook So Far Tour this fall. Calum’s new single “My World” is out now.

ABOUT CHRISTINA PERRI

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Christina Perri has earned critical applause and an increasingly fervent fan following since the arrival of her extraordinary, platinum-certified, 2011 debut, lovestrong, which featured the 6x-platinum certified smash, “Jar of Hearts” and gold-certified “arms.” Perri followed lovestrong with the worldwide hit single, “A Thousand Years,” exclusively featured on THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN – PART 1 & 2– ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACKS. The RIAA diamond certified track was a multi-format radio favorite, and accompanied by an equally popular companion video, now boasting over 2 billion individual views via YouTube alone. HEAD OR HEART, Perri’s acclaimed gold-certified, second album, arrived in 2014, highlighted by the RIAA 3X platinum certified single, “Human.”

Perri kicked off 2019 with songs for carmella: sing-a-longs and lullabies, a collection of songs the acclaimed singer-songwriter sang to her daughter everyday, released on Carmella’s first birthday. The album includes a charming rendition of “you are my sunshine,” which has been synced in various national campaigns, including Nike Running, and has been certified RIAA Gold. She released the poignant single “Tiny Victories,” a track she wrote for the HBO documentary FOSTER, which made its premiere in Spring 2019. In November of 2021, Christina released songs for rosie in honor of her daughter on what would have been her first birthday. Perri released her third full length album, a lighter shade of blue in 2022, featuring singles “evergone,” and “mothers.” Just recently Christina followed up her highly successful lullaby albums with songs for pixie, and songs for christmas, a mix of curated covers and touching originals in 2023. Perri recently adapted “A Thousand Years” into a children’s book in partnership with Penguin Kids, which will be available globally on April 1, 2025. In addition to many more exciting projects, Christina is currently working on the soundtrack for a yet-to-be titled children’s animation series.

Comments