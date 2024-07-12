Calum Scott Lets His Soul Shine on New Single 'Roots'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter Calum Scott returns with his blissed-out new single “Roots” — a summer-ready anthem that’s already made waves among his globe-spanning fanbase.

Produced by The Six (Bebe Rexha, Little Mix) and Dino Medanhodzic with additional production from Jon “MAGS” Maguire (Leona Lewis, Rita Ora), “Roots” is the latest in a series of singles spotlighting Calum’s more lighthearted side and pop-leaning sensibilities. In creating the song, Calum co-wrote alongside Maguire, Richard Boardman (Jonas Brothers, James Blunt), and Mike Needle (Niall Horan, Rag'n'Bone Man), dreaming up a high-energy pop/rock stunner that instantly delivers a powerful mood lift.

“I wrote ‘Roots’ as a reminder of the good times and the carefree moments that take you back to a place of nostalgia and memories of loved ones imortalised in pure elation, says Calum. It’s a fiery, in-your-face, up-tempo pop song and even though I wanted to continue to show my fans my musical diversity exploring fresh sounds, at its core ‘Roots’ is a lyrical reflection of a yearning for times gone by and the realization that "my roots" are my family, my friends, my city; the people and the places that raised me. I’ve achieved things I could never have imagined, experiencing dizzying highs and heavy lows but without ‘my roots,’ I don’t know where I’d be.”

One of his most upbeat offerings to date, “Roots” rushes forward in fast-paced rhythms and handclap-backed beats as Calum sings the praises of the kind of love that lights up the soul and connects us to our truest selves. With its whistle-like tones and shimmering guitar work, the song takes on an unstoppable intensity thanks to the soaring power of Calum’s voice and the free-spirited joy within his lyrics (from the second verse: “Only young, making dumb mistakes/Get lost in a drunken haze/Got lost but I’m on my way home”).

Since Calum began teasing the track on social media, “Roots” has drummed up major anticipation among his fans and over 10 million views. Last month, Calum played the fun-loving song live for the very first time during his set at Rock In Rio Lisboa, immediately drawing a passionate response from the crowd.

Arriving on the heels of “Then There Was You” (the lead single from The Garfield Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)) and “Lighthouse” (an epic love song accompanied by a breathtakingly cinematic video), “Roots” premieres as Calum continues performing at stadiums across Asia and Europe as support for Ed Sheeran’s extended “Mathematics Tour.” Known for a life-affirming live show that creates an incredibly close connection with the crowd, he’ll soon embark on “The Songbook So Far Tour” — a fall headlining run of North America, including stops at major cities across the U.S.

With support from rising Irish singer/songwriter Cian Ducrot, “The Songbook So Far Tour” will showcase songs from Calum’s gold-certified debut album Only Human (a 2018 LP featuring his 5X platinum smash “You Are The Reason” and 3X platinum cover of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own”), his sophomore album Bridges (featuring soul-stirring hits like “Rise,” “Biblical,” and “If You Ever Change Your Mind”), and his forthcoming third album. Kicking off on October 3 at MTELUS in Montreal and wrapping up on October 15 at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland, CA, the long-awaited tour marks Calum’s first North American outing since the “Bridges World Tour” (a 2022 global headlining run). See below for the full list of tour dates and venues, and visit HERE for further info.

Calum Scott “The Songbook So Far” North American Tour Dates

October 3 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

October 4 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

October 6 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

October 9 - New York, NY – The Beacon Theatre

October 10 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

October 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

October 14 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre

October 15 - Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Theater

ABOUT CALUM SCOTT

With the arrival of his 2018 debut album Only Human, U.K.-based singer/songwriter Calum Scott landed at No. 1 on the iTunes album chart in over 20 countries around the world, approaching 10 billion total global streams and counting. Now certified platinum or gold in 21 countries, Only Human includes his 5X-Platinum smash “You Are The Reason,” a track that cracked the top 25 on Spotify’s US Viral 50 and hit the top 10 on iTunes single charts in 38 countries. The album also features Calum’s stripped-back, 3X-Platinum cover of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own,” which earned a Brit Award nomination in the category of Best British Single and has amassed over one billion streams globally. His first new music since Only Human, “Biblical” marked an exciting evolution of Calum’s artistry, infusing even more raw emotion into his soulful and timeless sound. The piano-laced ballad served as the first single from his acclaimed sophomore album Bridges, which arrived in June 2022. Bridges also features Calum’s hit singles “Heaven” (a breathtaking tribute to living in the moment by surrendering to love), “If You Ever Change Your Mind” (a bittersweet but empowered piece produced by Greg Kurstin), and “Rise” (hailed by Rolling Stone as “one of the 50 Most inspirational LGBTQ Songs of All Time”). Over the last few years, Calum’s songs have appeared on countless TV shows (including “American Idol,” “The Voice,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and many more). His television performances include “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “Good Morning America,” “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” “Dancing With The Stars,” and the “The TODAY Show,” among others. In addition, Calum has garnered acclaim from outlets including Billboard (who praised his “stunningly pure voice”), The Huffington Post (who stated that “Scott makes an impressive splash…compelling”), and Rolling Stone (who declared that “[Scott] can give any listener chills”). Calum recently brought his upbeat energy and powerhouse vocals to The Garfield Movie (Original Motion Picture) Soundtrack with the film’s original single, “Then There Was You.” Having recently set out with Ed Sheeran for his extended Mathematics Tour of Asia and Europe, Calum is performing at European festivals throughout the summer and will embark on The Songbook So Far Tour this fall. Calum’s new single “Roots” is out now.

Photo credit: Samuel Valdivia

