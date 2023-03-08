Calliope Signs Exclusive Management Deal With Rick Eberle At Magnetic Vine

Beautifully voiced rising star Calliope has signed an exclusive management deal with New York based Magnetic Vine. The eclectic, genre bending singer/songwriter, recording artist, and advocate for mental health and the LGBTQ Community is now primed and ready for the next phase of her burgeoning young career.

Magnetic Vine | Calliope https://calliopexmusic.com/home

The scintillating songstress already has over a decade of performance and stage experience, first attending Five Towns College for musical theater, and more recently doing big band gigs at well known venues such as Patchogue Theater, 89 North, Heckscher Park on the Chapin Rainbow Stage, Amityville Music Hall, The Spotlight at The Paramount, The Bowery Electric, The Friars Club, and Stereo Garden where she opened for O-Town, Ryan Caberea and Backstreet Boy, Aj Mclean.

Look for Calliope's new single "They Don't Understand Me" featuring @corbin_bronson and produced by @producerxpublic - out Friday April 7th on all the major services. Past singles include "No Excuses" and "We're Not Really Strangers".

Magnetic Vine offers talent management and record label/film studio marketing services, publicity, social media, and booking duties for singer/songwriters, venues, festivals, conventions, TV/radio stations, bands, artists, actors, authors, chefs, sports figures and companies of all kinds.

The company has successfully produced and promoted events with the Heavy Metal Hall of Fame, Jeffrey Gaines, Alessi Brothers, Zak Starkey, Trey Songz, Peter Tosh Estate, John Coltrane Home, Sky Katz, Forever in Your Mind, Fun Lovin Criminals, Eddie Money, Ryan Leslie, Ninedays, Push Play and others and run festivals that have included appearances by Ed Burns, Hugh Grant, Daniel Baldwin, Brian Dennehy, Paul Sorvino, Susie Essman, Phylicia Rashad, Baz Luhrmann and so many more.

Like her namesake, Calliope is pure eloquence. Her poetry is epic! "The ecstatic harmony of her voice makes her the Chief of all Muses".

See Calliope perform live:

Sun March 12th, 10am: St. Patrick's Day Parade, Rocky Point/Miller Place

Sat Mar 18th, 7pm: A Night of Harmony w/ Mark MK, Wainscott

Fri April 7th, 7pm: CalliopeXEvents & RideWaves, Village Idiot Lake Grove

Sat June 3rd, 2pm: The Spotlight Bar, Huntington

Friday June 23rd, 9:30pm: Love and Light Pride Party, Triad Theatre

TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@calliopexmusic

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/calliopexmusic

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/calliopexmusic/

Twitter https://twitter.com/calliopexmusic

Website https://calliopexmusic.com/home