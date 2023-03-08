Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Calliope Signs Exclusive Management Deal With Rick Eberle At Magnetic Vine

See Calliope perform at upcoming dates in New York.

Mar. 08, 2023  

Calliope Signs Exclusive Management Deal With Rick Eberle At Magnetic Vine

Beautifully voiced rising star Calliope has signed an exclusive management deal with New York based Magnetic Vine. The eclectic, genre bending singer/songwriter, recording artist, and advocate for mental health and the LGBTQ Community is now primed and ready for the next phase of her burgeoning young career.

Magnetic Vine | Calliope https://calliopexmusic.com/home

The scintillating songstress already has over a decade of performance and stage experience, first attending Five Towns College for musical theater, and more recently doing big band gigs at well known venues such as Patchogue Theater, 89 North, Heckscher Park on the Chapin Rainbow Stage, Amityville Music Hall, The Spotlight at The Paramount, The Bowery Electric, The Friars Club, and Stereo Garden where she opened for O-Town, Ryan Caberea and Backstreet Boy, Aj Mclean.

Look for Calliope's new single "They Don't Understand Me" featuring @corbin_bronson and produced by @producerxpublic - out Friday April 7th on all the major services. Past singles include "No Excuses" and "We're Not Really Strangers".

Magnetic Vine offers talent management and record label/film studio marketing services, publicity, social media, and booking duties for singer/songwriters, venues, festivals, conventions, TV/radio stations, bands, artists, actors, authors, chefs, sports figures and companies of all kinds.

The company has successfully produced and promoted events with the Heavy Metal Hall of Fame, Jeffrey Gaines, Alessi Brothers, Zak Starkey, Trey Songz, Peter Tosh Estate, John Coltrane Home, Sky Katz, Forever in Your Mind, Fun Lovin Criminals, Eddie Money, Ryan Leslie, Ninedays, Push Play and others and run festivals that have included appearances by Ed Burns, Hugh Grant, Daniel Baldwin, Brian Dennehy, Paul Sorvino, Susie Essman, Phylicia Rashad, Baz Luhrmann and so many more.

Like her namesake, Calliope is pure eloquence. Her poetry is epic! "The ecstatic harmony of her voice makes her the Chief of all Muses".

See Calliope perform live:

Sun March 12th, 10am: St. Patrick's Day Parade, Rocky Point/Miller Place

Sat Mar 18th, 7pm: A Night of Harmony w/ Mark MK, Wainscott

Fri April 7th, 7pm: CalliopeXEvents & RideWaves, Village Idiot Lake Grove

Sat June 3rd, 2pm: The Spotlight Bar, Huntington

Friday June 23rd, 9:30pm: Love and Light Pride Party, Triad Theatre

TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@calliopexmusic
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/calliopexmusic
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/calliopexmusic/
Twitter https://twitter.com/calliopexmusic
Website https://calliopexmusic.com/home



Akira Galaxy Shares Debut Single Virtual Eyes Photo
Akira Galaxy Shares Debut Single 'Virtual Eyes'
The accompanying music video is directed by Silken Weinberg (Ethel Cain, Blue DeTiger) and Angela Ricciardi (Skull Crusher, Angel Olsen) and was shot on location in Paris. Leaning into the hypnotic beauty of the track, the video follows Akira as she chases her elusive lover through mystical French landscapes.
Delia Meshlir Releases Cold-Wave Out Of Desire (Stellar Version) Photo
Delia Meshlir Releases Cold-Wave 'Out Of Desire (Stellar Version)'
The past few months have been busy for Delia Meshlir, who has kept reinventing herself in genres where one didn’t expect her, yet that suit her beautifully. After the release of her debut album, “Calling The Unknown,” she offered a small EP of gripping covers (“Something On Your Mind / Bang Bang”), before working on a 2-track collaboration.
VIDEO: Ashnikko Unveils Dystopian Video for Latest Single Worms Photo
VIDEO: Ashnikko Unveils Dystopian Video for Latest Single 'Worms'
Crafted as an artistic commentary on Earth’s environmental disaster and the rapid evolution of technology, the new video takes places within a Mad Max-esqué dystopian universe as Ashnikko becomes part machine in order to battle against the titular robotic Weedkiller enemies. Watch the new music video now!
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors New Single Find Your People Photo
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors New Single 'Find Your People'
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors release “Find Your People.' A joyful rallying cry, the single is the latest from the band’s forthcoming new studio album Strangers No More. “Find Your People” comes with the official music video, follows last month’s finger-picked folk song “Fly,' and is the fourth to be released ahead of the Strangers No More LP.

More Hot Stories For You


Harry Kappen Hits UK ITunes Pop Songs Chart With New Single “The Freedom Inside”Harry Kappen Hits UK ITunes Pop Songs Chart With New Single “The Freedom Inside”
March 7, 2023

Dutch musician, multi-instrumentalist and music therapist Harry Kappen is known for making bold political statements and raising awareness on global issues through his music.
HARD Events Announces Lineup For HARD Summer Music Festival 2023HARD Events Announces Lineup For HARD Summer Music Festival 2023
March 7, 2023

Today, HARD Events has announced the highly-anticipated lineup for the return of HARD Summer Music Festival to the City of Angels for the first time in ten years.
Dance Divas Ultra Nate, Angelica Ross, & Mila Jam Join THE ROUNDTABLE WITH ROBERT BANNON, March 9Dance Divas Ultra Nate, Angelica Ross, & Mila Jam Join THE ROUNDTABLE WITH ROBERT BANNON, March 9
March 7, 2023

Three Iconic Trailblazers join Robert Bannon on 'The Roundtable' Thursday March 9th, 2023 to discuss their single 'Fierce.' The single and music video's proceeds are benefiting The Fierce Project which benefits Glaad, Pop Culture Collab, The Marsha P. Johnson Institute, and the Sylvia Rivera Law Project.
Comedian Tig Notaro Brings HELLO AGAIN Tour To The Theater At Virgin Hotels, June 2Comedian Tig Notaro Brings HELLO AGAIN Tour To The Theater At Virgin Hotels, June 2
March 6, 2023

This June, Emmy and GRAMMY nominated stand-up comedian, writer, radio contributor, and actor Tig Notaro will make her venue debut with the Hello Again Tour at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, on Friday, June 2, 2023. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST on AXS.com.
Billy Dean Releases New Recording 'In Fairness To You'Billy Dean Releases New Recording 'In Fairness To You'
March 6, 2023

Billy Denk is a Chicagoland guitarist, synthesist, and composer, a regular on the scene who is bringing a new level of smooth to his fans with his latest recording 'In Fairness To You,' which is the focus single from his album In Praise of Shadows.
share