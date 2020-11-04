Caleb Veazey Releases 'Tuesday EP'

Available in its entirety.

The Three track The Tuesday EP is now available in its entirety following its weekly release as singles on Tuesdays throughout October. The EP is be available for purchase for download exclusively on Bandcamp below.

100% of the proceeds will be donated to Southern California nonprofits The Downtown Women's Shelter, Familiatqlm, and UndocuBlack.

For Caleb Veazey, The Tuesday EP is a solace - a way to find meaning in the seemingly endless quarantine of 2020. "Through all the pain and the frightening unknown, I had to find a reason for music to exist. I had to find a reason for myself to exist." After protesting, volunteering, and writing postcards to voters, it became obvious that music could be another platform for progress. Culture can heal trauma, this has been proven time and time again throughout history. The Tuesday EP is trying to follow in that tradition. Get people dancing, healing may follow."

The Tuesday EP features lush string arrangements, raging guitar solos, innovative songwriting and dynamic arranging/producing. With influences ranging from Debussey to Prince, The Tuesday EP is a future thinking pop collaboration that is both subtle and intense. Each song is a story from the harsh realities of a world that smolders in its lack of resolution.



The Tuesday EP features artists from around the globe who Veazey chose to collaborate with because of their exceptional skill and their personal mission to make thoughtful conscious art. It features Efa Etoroma Jr. (Moonchild) and Francisco Ojeda (The Strike) India Carney (Katy Perry), Mark Mushiva (Black Vulcanite), Eden Girma (Jacob Collier, Tyshawn Sorey) Erin Bentlage (Jacob Collier, Moonchild), Clinton Patterson (Adrian Young, ESPN), Isaac Wilson (Wayne Shorter), Lord Kash and ZeeDub (The Stakes), Ted Tafaro (Spoon), Yvette Holzwarth (Kamasi Washington), and Vera Weber.

Caleb explains, "The Tuesday EP got its name from needing to keep a sense of routine during the chaos. I want my singles to be like a weekly alarm clock that reminds people we are one week closer to the election-time to wake up and get involved. "The songs are inspired by the 2020 human experience, but the stories are told in first person. For me, the goal when songwriting is always to try to have the listener walk away with a sense of empathy, and thus a sense of connectedness."



Caleb Veazey is a guitarist, composer, and educator who resides in Northeast Los Angeles. He is known for his deep melodicism, virtuosity and thoughtful collaboration. Caleb has appeared and recorded with artists such as Three Dog Night, Disney, Bennie Maupin, Kenneth Whalum, Derek Hodge, and Califone. He also creates scores for film and television in the US and Europe.

Listen here:

The Tuesday EP by Caleb Veazey

View More Music Stories Related Articles