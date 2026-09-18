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Caleb Lee Hutchinson to Release LONG LINE OF LOSERS Album

The singer-guitarist reunites with producer Titanic Sinclair for a country album inspired by 1970s classic vibes.

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Caleb Lee Hutchinson to Release LONG LINE OF LOSERS Album

Songwriter and guitarist Caleb Lee Hutchinson has announced his forthcoming album, LONG LINE OF LOSERS, due out on October 30, 2026 via Broke Records.

The album was influenced by the classic country vibes of the seventies — easygoing twang, barroom rhythms, and self-mythologizing lyrics — which form the basis of Hutchinson's new album LONG LINE OF LOSERS. Reuniting with producer Titanic Sinclair, who oversaw Hutchinson's 2023 debut, SOUTHERN GALACTIC, the singer-guitarist celebrates mistakes, mess-ups, and near misses over 12 stone-cold-country tracks.

Out today, 'Sadder Days' (say it out loud...) finds Hutchinson lamenting lonely weekends. 'Sadder Days' follows the releases of 'Famous' and 'Fast One.' With 'Famous,' Hutchinson pokes fun at the idea of being both famous and an outlaw. 'I used to be on the screen, clean shaved and eyebrows tweezed/Now I'm starting to feel my age, trying to make it on the For You page,' he sings. It's a sharp look at Internet notoriety and streaming culture, told by a guy who's actually been there.

'I'm proud of what I've done before, when I was just 18 years old,' says Hutchinson, now wiser and more experienced at 27. 'But I also know that's not all I have to contribute to the world. With that song, I wanted to take ownership of my story and also tell some very funny, very true tales.'

There is an irony to LONG LINE OF LOSERS, however. With a batch of terrific songs and hard-won music industry experience under his belt, Hutchinson finds himself set up for a winning streak. He's ready for it.

'With every artist that I look up to and admire, whether it's Sturgill, Jamey, or Tyler Childers, they're all artists who do their own thing, especially when it's not expected of them,' Hutchinson says. 'So, you've got to say things you want to say, and do things your own way.'

If you can commit to that, anything is possible.

'You can climb any old mountain,' he says, 'once you make up your mind.'

Tracklist

Famous

Fast One

Dallas

Hurt People

Thumbs Up

Leave Her Johnny

Long Line

Sadder Days

Cowboy Killer

Didn't Dream About You

Hate Me Too

Purple Heather

Caleb Lee Hutchinson on Tour

10/14- Gainesville, GA - Opening for Craig Morgan

11/12- Greenville, SC

11/13- Charlotte, NC

11/14- Athens, GA

11/29- Plano, TX

12/3- Austin, TX

12/4- Conroe, TX

12/5- Tulsa, OK

12/6- Memphis, TN

12/9- Gainesville, FL - With The Woods

12/10- Charleston, SC

12/11- Atlanta, GA

12/12- Mobile, AL

Photo Credit: Sam Aldrich | Download high-res


Photo Credit: Sam Aldrich | Download high-res
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