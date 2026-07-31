BRONWYN's New Single GALLATIN ROAD Pays Tribute to Nashville Street

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Bronwyn has released a new single called GALLATIN ROAD, named after the Nashville street known for its mix of local color and grit. The song serves as a tribute to the road and the character it lends to the city.

Listen now; Rattlin' Bones is out August 14.

The latest single from Bronwyn's upcoming August release– Rattlin' Bones– is the groovy, freewheeling ode to East Nashville's wildest thoroughfare, 'Gallatin Road.' 'This song was born out of a conversation I had with some friends about Gallatin Road in Nashville. They had recently moved to town and were remarking on how crazy the energy was on that road in particular,' Bronwyn remembers. 'I think one of us said, 'Anything goes out on Gallatin Road.'' The rest, as they say, is history, with Bronwyn taking that idea into a writing session with Pat McLaughlin and the rest of the tune spilling out in one fell swoop.

'Gallatin Road' has the feeling of a timelessly playful country duet, with a Jerry Reed groove and outlaw energy. It kicks off with a guitar lick reminiscent of Glen Campbell's 'Southern Nights' and falls directly into a swampy, backbeat-heavy groove, assisted by Sturgill Simpson drummer Miles Miller. Nashville native and growling Soul-Country singer, Timbo, makes an appearance, too. 'I felt like this song was so rooted in East Nashville energy that I decided to enlist Timbo to sing it with me,' says Bronwyn. By the third verse, it's clear that this is truly an irreverent love song to the grittier side of Nashville, and it's even a little bit nostalgic: 'If you want thrills like old Nashville, Gallatin Road's alright.'

Fans can stream or purchase 'Gallatin Road' today, listen to Bronwyn's previously released singles 'Sticks and Stones' and 'Johnny Ray' and pre-order or pre-save Rattlin' Bones ahead of its August 14 release. Bronwyn is on the road the rest of the summer and into the fall with dates across the U.S.. Nashvillians, mark your calendar for her performance at the Grand Ole Opry on Aug. 19. For more information and a full list of tour dates, please visit bronwynfiddle.com.

Rattlin' Bones Tracklist

Sticks and Stones

The Ride

Johnny Ray

Chasing Storms

Gallatin Road (feat. Timbo)

Blink of an Eye

Hold Me Down

End of the Road

Rainbow Trout

The Wishing Well

Virginia Gal

Flower Child

Golden Hour Dream

Catch Bronwyn on Tour

July 31 - Sugar Maple Music Festival - Madison, WI

Aug. 1 - Turf Club - St. Paul, MN

Aug. 7 - Roberts Family Farm - Sandwich, IL

Aug. 8 - Alluvial Brewing Company - Ames, IA

Aug. 13 - Turntable - Indianapolis, IN

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