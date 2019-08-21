CYN Unveils New Single Never-ending Summer

CYN returns today with a brand new single, "Never-ending Summer" and news of her highly-anticipated debut EP, 'Mood Swing' which is out September 20 via Unsub Records. Fusing a skittering beat and lush production with sunburst melodies, "Never-ending Summer" was produced by Lars Stalfors (Cold War Kids, Cuco, St. Vincent).



Talking about the new single, CYN reveals "With this song, I had aimed to embrace themes that felt like summer: friendship, living in the moment, and youth. I'm really happy and excited to be releasing a song with undeniable optimism and appreciation for the good times in life."



Speaking about her forthcoming debut EP, CYN shares "In the flurry of so many emotions that is Mood Swing, it would be irresponsible to deny the possible bias that remains over any experience when one's emotions are electric and sensitive," she explains. "That said, Mood Swing is not done up. It is not overly styled. It is not according to an outdated commercial standard. It is not aggressively contrasting in colors. Mood Swing is like a Parisian park, not a Parisian burlesque club. Mood Swing is meant for consumption right now and should be thought of as a foundation that can only grow into something grander."



"Never-ending Summer" serves as the follow up to the EP's hypnotic and hook-y lead single, "Holy Roller," which V Magazine praised for bringing "an unexpected grit to her tender persona,"with Idolator hailing it as her "best single to date" and "an exemplary showcasing of CYN's multifaceted approach to pop," and "Terrible Ideas," which featured an intimate video directed by Quinn Wilson, in partnership with CHANEL Beauty, both marking a decided shift in sound for CYN, revealing an edgier and darker side to the rising pop artist. Watch the Ally Pankiw-directed video for "Holy Roller" HERE.

Last year saw the release of CYN's poignant pop ballad, "I'll Still Have Me," which was paired with a music video described as "sweet" and poignant" by ELLE Magazine. Watch the official music video for "I'll Still Have Me", which has racked up more than 6 million streams, HERE. That song followed previous singles, including "Believer" which Harper's Bazaar hailed as an "infectious, sugary bop" with Billboard lauding it a "sensual and shadowy shiver for the dancefloor," as well as the i-D Magazine approved "dark dance-floor ready" single, "Alright." To date, CYN has racked up an impressive 44 million combined global streams.



CYN first entered the musical arena when she released "Together, which The FADER praised as "a breath of fresh air" and followed with the infectious "Only With You" which she co-wrote with producer extraordinaire, Felix Snow (Selena Gomez, Kiiara, Terror Jr.). The track was an early standout for the young artist, following a chance meeting with label founder Katy Perry, who instantly fell in love with the talented popstar's voice and her keen ability to craft a perfect pop song, leading to CYN signing with Perry's Unsub Records.



