CURE FOR PARANOIA Releases "Why TF Are We?" Single, Tour ACL Fest 2026

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Cure for Paranoia surprise released a new single, 'Why TF Are We?,' on September 18, 2026, following a 15-day creative sprint leading into National Voter Registration Day. The track was produced by GRAMMY Award-winning producer J. Rhodes (Killer Mike, Talib Kweli) and began as one of 15 original verses frontman Cameron McCloud wrote and shared during 'A Verse A Day,' his recent collaboration with nonpartisan voter registration organization HeadCount.

Direct and intentionally confrontational, 'Why TF Are We?' finds McCloud channeling his frustration with the current political climate into a repeated question: 'They're not playing by the rules so why the f are we?' Across the track, he takes aim at the current administration, ICE, racism and white supremacy, while questioning what he sees as a widening disconnect between political power and accountability.

The release extends a project that began September 1, when McCloud committed to writing and sharing a new original verse every day through National Voter Registration Day. The 15-day series culminated September 15 in New York City, where McCloud delivered his final verse live as part of HeadCount's National Voter Registration Day NYC Block Party.

'A Verse A Day' itself revisited an ambitious creative practice McCloud undertook throughout 2025, when he wrote and posted a new verse every day for an entire year. The challenge saw him explore politics, culture, grief, mental health and personal growth while building an audience of more than 370,000 followers, an audience that has since surpassed 600,000 and continues to grow. McCloud has since immortalized the year-long project in his new 365-page book, Tomorrow Starts Today, which collects the daily verses and reflects on the extraordinary year of creativity and personal transformation behind them.

'Why TF Are We?' arrives during a landmark year for Cure for Paranoia. Earlier this year, the Dallas collective was named winner of NPR Music's 2026 Tiny Desk Contest for their performance of 'No Brainer.' The win brought the group behind NPR's iconic Tiny Desk for their official concert and sent them across the country on the Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour.

The surprise release also arrives as Cure for Paranoia is back on the road. The group performed at Albuquerque's historic KiMo Theatre for a live taping of Season 6 of the Emmy Award-winning Bands of Enchantment: Albuquerque Sessions. Their appearance came as part of the series' four-day BOE Festival that also featured Digable Planets and Galactic ft. Jelly Joseph as well as dozens more.

The BOE Festival appearance follows an international summer that saw Cure for Paranoia take the stage at SXSW London, Valkhof Festival in the Netherlands, and WOMAD Festival in the UK. The group continues on to dates across the US, including Somewhere Fest, Austin City Limits Music Festival, San Francisco's The Independent and Joshua Tree Music Festival.

Cure for Paranoia Tour Dates

09/19 - Dallas, TX @ Oak Lawn Live: Music & Arts Festival

09/26 - Wichita, KS @ Somewhere Fest

09/29 - Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary

10/01 - Houston, TX @ Deep in the Heart Concert Series

10/03 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/06 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

10/07 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

10/09 - Joshua Tree, CA @ Joshua Tree Music Festival

About Cure for Paranoia

Cure for Paranoia has emerged as one of the most distinctive independent acts coming out of Dallas, building a reputation for emotionally raw songwriting, explosive live performances and genre-defying musicianship. Led by Cameron McCloud, the collective pairs deeply personal storytelling with a fluid fusion of hip-hop, soul, R&B, funk and jazz.

The group reached a major milestone in 2026 when they were named winners of NPR Music's Tiny Desk Contest, selected from more than 6,000 submissions nationwide for their performance of 'No Brainer.' The victory followed three consecutive years as Tiny Desk Contest finalists and led to their official Tiny Desk Concert and a nationwide Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour.

Their latest release, Work of A.R.T. EP, marked a major creative breakthrough for McCloud and grew in part out of his 2025 commitment to writing and sharing a new verse every day for 365 days. The group has also earned Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for 'No Brainer,' and Best Hip Hop Lyricist honors at the Dallas Entertainment Awards.

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