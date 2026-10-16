COUNTERPUNCH Release 'DIG,' First New Single Since 2022

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Chicago punk rock mainstays Counterpunch return with 'Dig,' out Friday, October 16, 2026. Their first new single since the release of Rewire in 2022, the track marks a fresh chapter for the band, pairing its melodic hardcore and skate punk roots with an urgent emotional release.

Fast-paced and fueled by frustration, 'Dig' confronts the troubling realities that too often go ignored, both within the United States and beyond its borders.

''Dig' is a blistering, fast-paced song that hits like a raw emotional outburst,' the band shares. 'Written as an emotional release in response to the troubling things we continue to ignore and/or the activities our country continues to participate in, both at home and around the globe.'

Self-produced by Counterpunch, 'Dig' features Sean Sellers of Good Riddance and Pulley on drums. The track was recorded and engineered at Black in Bluhm in Denver, Colorado, by Kyle Tilev in April 2025, and at Maple Studios in Santa Ana, California, by Cameron Webb in January 2026.

The release arrives ahead of a run of October shows, beginning October 17 at Denver's East Fax Tap. Counterpunch will then join Authority Zero for dates stretching from Albuquerque to Brooklyn, including a hometown stop at Reggie's in Chicago on October 24.

A fixture of the Midwest's melodic punk scene since 2001, Counterpunch draws from the melodic hardcore and skate punk sounds of the 1990s while continuing to push its music forward. Across four full-length albums and two EPs, the band has built a catalog grounded in punk's urgency and intensity, most recently releasing Rewire through Thousand Islands Records and SBÄM Records in 2022.

Known for high-energy live performances, Counterpunch has toured throughout North America, Europe and South America, reaching audiences in more than 18 countries. More than two decades in, 'Dig' finds the band moving ahead on its own terms: new music, new attitude, and plenty left to say.

Upcoming Shows

October 17 — Denver, CO — East Fax Tap

October 21 — Albuquerque, NM — Launchpad*

October 22 — Tulsa, OK — The Vanguard*

October 23 — St. Louis, MO — Golden Record*

October 24 — Chicago, IL — Reggie's*

October 25 — Detroit, MI — Small's*

October 26 — Rochester, NY — Photo City Music Hall*

October 27 — Providence, RI — Alchemy*

October 28 — Westfield, MA — The Nook*

October 29 — Clifton, NJ — Dingbatz*

October 30 — Brooklyn, NY — Wood Shop*

*Supporting Authority Zero

Photo Credit: Sam Porter



Photo Credit: Sam Porter

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