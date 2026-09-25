Russ Rankin Releases A SEASON IN HELL EP via Indecision Records
The solo project bridges Rankin's acoustic work with the aggressive melodic punk sound of GOOD RIDDANCE.
Russ Rankin, frontman of Good Riddance, has released his latest solo EP, A Season In Hell, out everywhere now via Indecision Records.
A Season In Hell marks Rankin's third solo release, following 2012's Farewell Catalonia and 2022's Come Together Fall Apart, and features three new original songs alongside three covers. The EP finds Rankin exploring a full-band sound that bridges his acoustic solo work with the aggressive, melodic punk of Good Riddance, while putting his own spin on songs by The Records, The Avengers, and Leon Rosselson, arranged and popularized by Billy Bragg.
'Adam Gomez took care of the drumming, while I played all the other instruments and did all the vocals. I had written these songs that maybe didn't suit Good Riddance, and then there were these cover songs I kept finding myself drawn to, so I decided to record all of it,' explains Rankin.
Unlike Rankin's previous solo releases, A Season In Hell was envisioned as sounding like a full-band record. The result showcases another side of his songwriting, pairing driving instrumentation with the poignant, introspective lyricism that has become a hallmark of his work. Across the six tracks, Rankin balances original material with reinterpretations of songs that have resonated with him throughout the years, bringing a distinct perspective to each.
A Season In Hell Tracklist
March 8th
A Rising Tide
What Brand Of Hell
Cheap Tragedies
Starry Eyes
The World Turned Upside Down
About Russ Rankin
Russ Rankin is a singer, songwriter, columnist, poet, and screenwriter from Santa Cruz, CA.
He is best known as the vocalist for seminal hardcore band Good Riddance, as well as the vocalist for Only Crime.
He has also released two solo albums and performs his own original songs acoustically.
He has been a columnist & op-ed writer for such publications as AMP, Razorcake, Alternative Press, The Washington Times, and others.
In 2023, Rankin released his first poetry collection, 'Pure Few Hearts,' on Thera Books.
Photo Credit: Lindsey Lutts | Download Press Photo
Photo Credit: Lindsey Lutts | Download Press Photo
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