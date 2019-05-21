'CMT Crossroads' Returns to Nashville with Summer Block Party Featuring Brooks & Dunn

Today, CMT announced that GRAMMY Award-winning, best-selling country duo Brooks & Dunn will take the stage with some of the brightest young talent in country music during a special public taping of "CMT Crossroads," the network's flagship music series. The hour-long show will tape in downtown Nashville on Tuesday, June 4 and will premiere on CMT on Friday, June 28 at 10 p.m. ET .

"CMT Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Friends" will tape as an outdoor public event, adding to an exciting week of live music ahead of the "CMT Music Awards," which airs LIVE from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT.

Fans are invited to attend the "CMT Crossroads" taping on Tuesday, June 4, at the corner of 5th and Broadway in downtown Nashville. The taping begins at 8:30 p.m. CT and fans should arrive early, as the event is standing-room only and entrance is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Artists joining Brooks & Dunn onstage during "CMT Crossroads," performing tracks from the duo's No. One REBOOT album include:

· Brett Young ("CMT Performance of the Year" nominee)

· Cody Johnson

· Jon Pardi

· Brandon Lancaster of LANCO ("Group Video of the Year" nominee)

· Luke Combs ("CMT Performance of the Year" and "Video of the Year" nominee)

· Midland ("Group Video of the Year" nominee)

Last month, Brooks & Dunn debuted at No. One on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart with their collaboration project REBOOT. The 12-track album features a collection of classic Brooks & Dunn hits, in addition to new collaborations with rising stars in country music, many of whom are nominated or featured performers at this year's CMT Music Awards, including Kane Brown, Luke Combs, LANCO, Ashley McBryde, Midland, Kacey Musgraves, Brothers Osborne, Thomas Rhett and Brett Young.

"CMT Crossroads" shows the far-reaching roots of country music by pairing country artists with musicians from other genres. Each episode features a different set of stars playing together, swapping stories and sharing their common love of music. For more information, check out CMT Crossroads on Facebook and use the hashtag #CMTcrossroads.

The series debuted January 13, 2002 with Elvis Costello and Lucinda Williams and since has showcased dream musical partnerships including Ray Charles and Travis Tritt; Bon Jovi and Sugarland; Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire; Def Leppard and Taylor Swift; Sting and Vince Gill; John Mayer and Keith Urban; Steven Tyler and Carrie Underwood; Stevie Nicks and Lady Antebellum; Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves; Alicia Keys and Maren Morris to name a few. "CMT Crossroads" is produced by CMT's Margaret Comeaux and Switched On Entertainment's John Hamlin.

For more information, visit cmt.com.





