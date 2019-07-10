CMA Songwriters Series Announces Charlotte Performance

The Country Music Association's acclaimed CMA Songwriters Series Presented by U.S. Bank has announced a performance in Charlotte at the McGlohon Theater at Spirit Square Wednesday, Aug. 7 featuring Russell Dickerson, Lindsay Ell, Jordan Reynolds and Frank Rogers. The series hosts an intimate round of performances with some of Country Music's top songwriting talent taking turns sharing the stories behind their hit songs and performing them as originally written. Tickets for the performance start at $15 plus service fees and go on sale Friday, July 12 at 10:00 AM/ET at Blumenthal Performing Arts. $1 of each ticket sold will benefit the CMA Foundation, CMA's philanthropic arm, which is committed to improving and sustaining high quality music education programs across the United States.



While in Charlotte, the CMA Foundation and U.S. Bank will visit with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools music students as part of U.S. Bank's Community Possible giving and engagement platform and its Places to Play partnership with the CMA Foundation.



The CMA Foundation and U.S. Bank will visit four additional cities this year - including Albuquerque, Minneapolis, Phoenix and Portland - to provide deserving programs with much needed music education enrichment.



The Nashville-based multi-platinum recording artist, Russell Dickerson, recently celebrated two back-to-back No. 1 singles-"Yours" dubbed the "biggest love song of the year" off his debut album by the same name, swiftly followed by Country Music's summer anthem, "Blue Tacoma" (featured in the hit X-Men franchise film Logan). In similar fashion, the awards circuit regular is taking his third and current single, "Every Little Thing," up the charts at Country radio. With a deep appreciation for the importance of authentic connection, People Magazine's "One to Watch" who also just launched his own fan experience app (Russell Dickerson's: N*E*R*D app), spends as much time on the road and with the fans who made "Yours" the undisputed wedding song of 2018. The "hypnotic" (CMT) crooner is currently on tour with Thomas Rhett following his first headlining tour and 2019 Stagecoach debut. Dickerson is the launch artist on Triple Tigers Records, a joint venture with Sony Music.



Lauded as "one of the most exciting and talented young artists in Country Music" (Forbes), Lindsay Ell is a triple threat: accomplished musician, unique vocalist and songwriter. The multi-instrumentalist has toured alongside the likes of Luke Bryan, Buddy Guy, Brad Paisley, Sugarland and Keith Urban. In 2018 alone, Ell exhilarated audiences as part of Paisley's Weekend Warrior World Tour, Sugarland's Still The Same Tour and select dates of Urban's Graffiti U World Tour. Ell's first full-length album The Project debuted at No. 1 on the Nielsen Soundscan Country Albums Chart and was named Billboard's Best Country Album of 2017. Her single "Criminal" was the most added song at U.S. Country radio upon impact and became her first-ever Top 20 hit in the U.S., in addition to becoming her first No. 1 single on the Canadian Country radio charts. Her latest song, a duet with Brantley Gilbert, "What Happens in a Small Town" is the first single off Gilbert's latest album and is fast approaching Top 10 on the singles charts.



St. Louis native Jordan Reynolds had a breakout year thanks to Dan + Shay, who had No. 1 hits with Reynolds' co-writes "Speechless" and "Tequila," the latter of which is multi-Platinum and garnered his first Grammy nomination for Best Country Song. He has a total of six songs on the duo's current album, including the new single "All To Myself." His fusion of classic Country with soulful pop has scored cuts by Camila Cabello, Russell Dickerson, Brett Eldredge, Lady Antebellum, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban and more.?



Frank Rogers is a record producer, songwriter, musician, music publisher and label executive. He has received 18 CMA Award nominations (with one win) and 27 ACM Award nominations (with five wins). He has been named Billboard's No. 1 Hot Country Producer Award five times (2006-2010). He has produced 17 Grammy nominated songs or albums including four Grammy winners. More than 100 songs penned by Rogers have been recorded by artists such as Trace Adkins, Leona Lewis, Maddie & Tae, Scotty McCreery, Brad Paisley, Julie Roberts, Kenny Rogers, Darius Rucker and Josh Turner, among others. Rogers' songwriting credits include six Billboard No. 1 songs: "Five More Minutes" and "This Is It" by McCreery, "I'm Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin' Song)" by Paisley, "Alright" and "This" by Rucker, and "Backroad Song" by Granger Smith. He is currently the CEO of Spirit Music Nashville and President of Fluid Music Revolution.



Currently in its 15th season, CMA Songwriters Series has presented more than 100 shows in cities including Austin, Belfast, Chicago, Dublin, London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, Park City (at the Sundance ASCAP Music Café), Phoenix, Toronto and Washington, D.C. at the renowned Library of Congress and John F. Kennedy Center. Artists and songwriters who have participated in the series include Jessi Alexander, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Brandy Clark, Tom Douglas, Brett Eldredge, Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Little Big Town, Shane McAnally, Lori McKenna, Kacey Musgraves, Tim Nichols, Liz Rose, Darius Rucker, Carrie Underwood, Craig Wiseman, Chris Young and more.





