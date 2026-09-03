CMA Announces Finalists for 2026 CMA International Awards

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The Country Music Association has announced the finalists for three eligibility period-based categories of the 2026 CMA International Awards, recognizing artists and broadcasters whose achievements during the eligibility period (May 1, 2025 through April 30, 2026) have contributed to the continued growth and reach of Country Music around the world.

The finalists span across the International Country Broadcaster Award, International Artist Achievement Award and Jeff Walker Global Country Artist Award. CMA's remaining International Awards – the Jo Walker Meador International Award, Rob Potts International Live Music Advancement Award and Wesley Rose International Media Achievement Award – recognize career-based contributions and do not include a finalist round. Recipients across all six categories will be announced later this year.

See below for the complete list of finalists in the three eligibility period-based categories.

International Country Broadcaster Award

Recognizes outstanding achievement by a radio broadcaster or syndicated radio reporter outside the United States who has made important contributions to the development of Country Music in their country. Syndicated, Short-Form, Hub Voice-Tracking, Digital Service Providers and Satellite broadcast personalities are eligible for this award.

Shannon Ella, iHeartRadio/Pure Country (Canada)

Bob Harris, BBC Radio 2 (United Kingdom)

Baylen Leonard, Absolute Radio Country (United Kingdom)

Justin Thomson, iHeartCountry AU (Australia)

International Artist Achievement Award

Recognizes outstanding achievement by a U.S.-based artist who has demonstrated significant creative growth, development and promotion of the Country Music industry outside of the United States during the eligibility period.

Jordan Davis

Drake Milligan

Tucker Wetmore

Lainey Wilson

Jeff Walker Global Country Artist Award

Recognizes outstanding achievements by a Country Music artist who is originally based internationally. The artist must have furthered the popularity of Country Music as well as brought attention to the Country Music format in their foreign based territory during the eligibility period.

Wade Forster (Australia)

Gareth (United Kingdom)

James Johnston (Australia)

Tami Neilson (New Zealand)

About the Country Music Association

Founded in 1958, the Country Music Association is the first trade organization formed to promote a type of music. The organization serves as an educational and professional resource for the industry and advances the growth of Country Music worldwide. This is accomplished through CMA's core initiatives: the CMA Awards, which annually recognize outstanding achievement in the industry; CMA Fest, which benefits music education through the CMA Foundation and is taped for a television special, 'CMA Fest'; and 'CMA Country Christmas.' CMA's television properties are screened internationally in Australia, Canada, Mexico, Sweden, and the U.K. CMA brings music worldwide, by sponsoring live performances featuring artists on the CMA Spotlight Stage at C2C UK, C2C Berlin and C2C Rotterdam. CMA members are located around the globe. Through task forces with representation from Australia, Canada, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, and the U.K., industry leaders work to further Country Music in these territories. CMA presents awards across six categories to acknowledge the efforts of individuals working to develop Country Music in markets across the world.

For more information about the Country Music Association, visit CMAworld.com.

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