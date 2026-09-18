CJ SOLAR AND THE OLD SOULS to Release BLACK LABEL BLUES

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CJ Solar and The Old Souls, independent singer-songwriter CJ Solar's new artistic endeavor, announced the November 6 release of their debut album Black Label Blues. Along with the announcement arrives 'Blame It On Me,' a guitar-driven track with a Rock edge that serves as the turning point of the album, bridging the heartbreak with the hopeful tracks that follow.

CJ Solar and The Old Souls marks a creative reinvention for CJ Solar, a proven hitmaker who launched as an artist in 2019 and was riding a wave of success that was quickly halted by the pandemic. He spent the past several years rediscovering his artistic voice, deepening his connection to the music that shaped him and leaning into his Bayou State roots. He now returns with his longtime bandmates — a band rooted in camaraderie, shared musical values and a reverence for the past. Together they approached this project with an old-school ethos, recording the music in a way that honors classic processes like the greats that came before them. The result is Black Label Blues (produced by Nick Gibbens, Solar's longtime drummer): a rich, genre-blending sound that melds swampy Soul, Blues-drenched guitar work and sharp Nashville storytelling.

It's a clear reflection of an artist who has weathered challenges and come out stronger, more grounded and more inspired than ever, signaling a clear evolution in both sound and spirit. The music is raw without being rough, soulful without being overly polished and built to leave room for the musicians in the room to stretch out and play. He gathered like-minded collaborators to make the project, including Steve Gorman (of the Black Crowes), Jeffrey Steele, JD Simo and Jared James Nichols. Much like its namesake — where 'black label' signifies a step above the standard — the forthcoming project represents a significant leap forward in Solar's artistry.

'I've found I surround myself with a lot of old souls and folks that share an appreciation for the classics, so the band name came pretty naturally. I also wanted to give a nod to the years we've spent together as a band already,' shared Solar. 'We've been slowly releasing tracks for awhile now so I'm excited to share it in its entirety and on vinyl, which I'm really stoked about.'

'Blame It On Me' finds Solar leaning into the lingering aftermath of a relationship gone wrong, where both sides are pointing fingers before he essentially throws up his hands. Written by Solar, Rick Garoutte and Jordan Brooker, the song flips the script in its second verse, as the woman moves on but can't make the new relationship work because she's still hung up on the one she left behind. Sonically, the track brings a more old-school Rock edge to the project, transforming the back-and-forth heartbreak into a full-bodied Southern Rock moment.

'It was given a more old school approach than we initially had when we wrote it,' Solar explains. 'I like to think of 'Blame It On Me' as this album's 'Whipping Post,'' he laughs.

'Blame It On Me' follows CJ Solar and The Old Souls' first single, 'First Time Caller,' going to Country radio earlier this month; it's currently climbing through the Top 10 on the True Indie Country Singles chart. Inspired by the hallmark intro of call-in radio: 'longtime listener, first time caller,' the song is radio-ready. Equal parts heartache and singalong, the tune features rich background harmonies and expressive electric guitar lines that seem to speak as much as they play, calling back to the time when phone-in radio ruled the airwaves and every request line had a busy signal.

The band has already released a slew of songs from the record including 'Heartbreak And A Good Thing,' 'Using Me For Tennessee,' 'Done Did It,' 'Why You Gotta,' 'Dizzy' and 'Black Label Blues.' Black Label Blues radiates Solar's newfound joy and freedom across its 11 tracks. Even as the album navigates heartbreak on the front end, it's evident throughout Solar isn't weighed down by heartbreak — what comes after is the focus. It captures the feeling of realizing that sometimes walking away is exactly what sets you free. Since beginning this new chapter in April, Solar's monthly listeners have increased by 101% on Spotify alone and his Facebook following has increased by 20,000%.

Black Label Blues Track List

'Black Label Blues' - CJ Solar, Randall Fowler, Jesse Felder, Kris Crepeau

'Found It Yet' - CJ Solar, Lucas Leon, Jimmy Thow

'Why You Gotta' - CJ Solar, Gavin Lucas, Makayla Lynn

'Can't Put You Down' - CJ Solar, Chris Bandi, Wil Nance

'Dizzy' - CJ Solar, Rick Garoutte

'Blame It On Me' - CJ Solar, Rick Garoutte, Jordan Brooker

'First Time Caller' - CJ Solar, Jason Duke, Brock Phillips

'Using Me For Tennessee' - CJ Solar, Josh Melton, Joe Leathers

'Done Did It' ft. Jeffrey Steele - CJ Solar, Dustin Kines, Jeffrey Steele

'Shouldn't Be This Easy' - CJ Solar, Jimmy Woods

'Heartbreak & A Good Thing' - CJ Solar, Jordan Allen

Solar also recently launched 'Verse One' of his special Black Label Blues Bourbon with Sugarfield Distillery. The partnership with the Louisianan distillery created a special Black Label Blues bourbon, finished in orange liquor barrels. 'Verse One' of the collaboration is available at the distillery now with 'Verse Two,' a rye whiskey slated to be released alongside the album.

CJ Solar and The Old Souls has dates across the country throughout the end of the year and will be releasing new music in the coming months ahead of the album release this fall.

About CJ Solar and The Old Souls

CJ Solar and The Old Souls fuses Southern Rock, Delta Blues, Nashville Country and Louisiana swampy grooves, putting a fresh twist on a vintage sound. Led by singer songwriter CJ Solar, the band marks Solar's reentry into life as a recording artist after putting his artistry on pause following the pandemic. Now flanked by his longtime bandmates (some dating back to his Belmont days), Solar isn't just returning — he's arriving with a renewed sense of purpose, passion and identity. Leaning into his Baton Rouge roots and appreciation for bands like Creedence Clearwater Revival and The Allman Brothers, the music breathes an air of authenticity for the vintage guitar collector. Kicking off his reintroduction with the title track from his forthcoming album (arriving November 6), 'Black Label Blues,' offers the first taste of an artist fully in his element, embracing the road that led him here and the music that continues to move him forward. He has since added a string of singles to this new chapter including his current single at Country radio, 'First Time Caller,' which is currently climbing through the Top 10 on the True Indie Country Singles chart.

The NSAI and ASCAP Award-winning songwriter has two Country No.1 hits to his name including Morgan Wallen's first No. 1 'Up Down' and Jameson Rodgers' 'Some Girls' as well as two Texas No. 1 hits for Mike Ryan and Kyle Park. He also had songs recorded by Jason Aldean, Justin Moore, Jerrod Niemann and more.

As a solo act, Solar was named one of the 'New Artists You Need To Know' by Rolling Stone Country and MusicRow Magazine's 'Independent Artist of the Year' in 2019. His debut single 'Tallboy' garnered millions of streams and landed the top spot on the fan-voted CMT 12 pack and his follow up single 'Just Another Day in the Country' was one of the fastest-rising and highest-charting debut singles for an independent artist on secondary radio. His 'Coming My Way' went Top 10 on the Music Row chart while 'American Girls,' 'Airplane' and 'Watered Down Whiskey' all reached the Top 15, while 'All I Can Think About Lately' hit No. 1 on the CDX True Indie Chart and also made its way onto the Billboard Indicator and Music Row charts. He made his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2019 and has shared the stage with artists like Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Cadillac Three, Old Dominion, Hank Williams, Jr., 38 Special and Gary Allan, in addition to making his own headlining runs.

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