GIBSON GARAGE Miami to Open in Wynwood with Luis Fonsi, Sergio Vallín

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Located in the heart of Miami's Wynwood Art District, Gibson Garage Miami is Gibson's third global retail store and experience destination, following the openings of Gibson Garage Nashville and Gibson Garage London. The more than 8,000-square-foot space features over 500 instruments from the Gibson family of brands, a live performance stage, exclusive apparel and merchandise, custom guitar design experiences, and Miami-inspired cultural elements. It is also home to the first Gibson Gallery art installation in the United States, spotlighting photography, street art, and iconic moments in music history.

Special appearances at the September 9 event are scheduled from Luis Fonsi, Sergio Vallín of Maná, Nico Bereciartua of The Black Crowes, Gibson leadership, Miami civic leaders, and additional guests to be announced. Media will join Anne Rohosy, Interim CEO of Gibson; Eileen Higgins, Mayor of the City of Miami; additional civic and business leaders; and Gibson artists, including Luis Fonsi, Sergio Vallín of Maná, and Nico Bereciartua of The Black Crowes, with more musicians and visual artists to be announced.

Beginning at 11:00 am, the program will include remarks, a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, media tours, executive and artist interview opportunities, and a signature photo opportunity marking Gibson Garage Miami's arrival in Wynwood. Gibson Garage Miami will officially open to the public the following day, Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Press Conference Schedule — Wednesday, September 9

10:30-45am: Media Arrivals & setup

11:00am: Press conference and opening remarks from Anne Rohosy, Interim CEO of Gibson; Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins; and additional civic and business leaders. Special guests scheduled to attend include Luis Fonsi, Sergio Vallín (Maná), Nico Bereciartua (The Black Crowes) and additional musicians and visual artists to be announced.

11:15am: Photo Opp + ribbon-cutting + tours

11:30 am: VIP Gibson Artist Interviews/Q&A Mark Agnesi and Gibson artists.

6:30pm: VIP party with live music; performers to be announced.

Gibson Garage Miami will be open daily starting September 10: Monday–Saturday 11am-7pm and Sunday 12pm-6pm.

About Gibson Garage Miami

Opening to the public on September 10, 2026, Gibson Garage Miami is Gibson's third global retail and experience destination, located at 2660 NW 3rd Ave, on the ground floor of Wynwood Garage, in Miami's Wynwood Art District. Created as the ultimate guitar experience, Gibson Garage Miami brings the full Gibson family of brands to one of the world's most musically diverse and culturally vibrant cities, offering more than 500 instruments from Gibson, Epiphone, Kramer, MESA/Boogie, Maestro, KRK, and Gibson Amplifiers.

Spanning more than 8,000 square feet, Gibson Garage Miami invites musicians, fans, collectors, and curious beginners to play, explore, create, and connect through hands-on experiences, live performances, artist events, exclusive apparel, lifestyle gifts, rare instruments, local Miami-inspired collaborations, and the first stateside Gibson Gallery art installation. Guests can also work with Gibson Garage Pros through the Gibson Custom Made to Measure program to design a fully personalized guitar handcrafted by Gibson Custom artisans in Nashville.

Following the openings of the Gibson Garage Nashville flagship store and a second Gibson Garage London location, Gibson Garage Miami marks a new chapter in Gibson's growing global Garage footprint.

About Gibson

Gibson, the leading iconic guitar brand, has shaped the sounds of generations of musicians and music lovers across genres for over 130 years. Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Gibson has a legacy of world-class craftsmanship, legendary music partnerships, and progressive product evolution. The Gibson portfolio includes Gibson, as well as Epiphone, which has been on every stage since 1873, Kramer, MESA/Boogie, KRK, and Maestro.

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