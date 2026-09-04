THE ALL-AMERICAN REJECTS Release MOVE ALONG Deluxe Edition

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The All-American Rejects released a new Deluxe Edition of their 3x-Platinum sophomore record, Move Along, via Universal Music Enterprises (UMe). The album arrives in various configurations, including Vinyl, CD, and Digital and boasts three sought-after bonus tracks: 'Kiss Yourself Goodbye,' 'Bite Back,' and 'Eyelash Wishes.' A limited-edition 2LP version pressed on Clear Glitter Vinyl is available exclusively through the band's Official Store and uDiscover. Meanwhile, the new 2LP White Vinyl and CD versions are available at online retailers and in brick-and-mortar stores everywhere.

The Deluxe Edition can be streamed or ordered here.

This summer, The All-American Rejects commemorated the 21st anniversary of Move Along's original release on July 12, 2005 on their social media. As part of the re-release, The All-American Rejects are opening the vault with 'Dirty Little Secret (Tournado DVD Version)'. Captured during the Saint Paul, Minnesota stop of the 'Tournado Tour' at Roy Wilkins Auditorium, the newly released video features archival live performance footage, offering fans a look back at the band onstage delivering what has become one of their signature anthems to a packed house.

Following the breakout success of 2002's self-titled The All-American Rejects, the musicians decamped to Los Angeles where they recorded Move Along with producer Howard Benson [Kelly Clarkson, My Chemical Romance] in early 2005. The album went on to debut at #6 on the Billboard 200, marking the quartet's first Top 10 entry and today garnering approximately 1.6 billion streams across all platforms. Plus, it spawned the smash 'Dirty Little Secret,' which picked up a 6x-Platinum certification, cracked the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, and gathered 715 million Spotify streams and counting. Speaking to the single's enduring influence, Genius just featured it as part of the popular Genius Verified series. 'Dirty Little Secret' continues to permeate pop culture today, repeatedly going viral on socials and even being featured in Amazon Prime's hit series 'Off Campus' and Chad Michael Murray's recent ad campaign for bubly. Additionally, the record yielded staples such as the title track 'Move Along' and 'It Ends Tonight.'

In Move Along's wake, they ascended to an arena headliner.

This anniversary is happening in the middle of the group's recent resurgence. Back in May, they dropped their first full-length record in 14 years: Sandbox. Of the latter, Rolling Stone applauded, 'One of the most compelling elements across Sandbox is how they tap into the band's roots to further define what they call their 'blue-collar rock'.' Alternative Press assured, 'There's still a lot of signature AAR throughlines on Sandbox — sarcasm, infectious hooks, and the same reckless drive that made people first fall in love with the band decades ago.'

Prior, they took their music right to the fans like never before with the free 'Mike's Dirty Lemonade Presents The All-American Rejects House Party Tour.' Beyond guerilla pop-up gigs at actual homes, they've captivated tens of thousands of fans everywhere from warehouses, corn fields, frat houses, and ships to a bowling alley, the International Church of Cannabis, and a high school with the Savannah Bananas.

Expect more touring (traditional and house party) soon.

LP Tracklisting

Side A

A1 - Dirty Little Secret

A2 - Stab My Back

A3 - Move Along

A4 - It Ends Tonight

A5 - Change Your Mind

A6 - Night Drive

Side B

B1 - 11:11 P.M.

B2 - Dance Inside

B3 - Top of the World

B4 - Straitjacket Feeling

B5 - I'm Waiting

B6 - Can't Take It

Side C

C1 - Kiss Yourself Goodbye – b-side*

C2 - Bite Back – b-side*

C3 - Eyelash Wishes – b-side*

Side D

Etching

*Bonus Tracks

CD Tracklisting

1 - Dirty Little Secret

2 - Stab My Back

3 - Move Along

4 - It Ends Tonight

5 - Change Your Mind

6 - Night Drive

7 - 11:11 P.M.

8 - Dance Inside

9 - Top of the World

10 - Straitjacket Feeling

11 - I'm Waiting

12 - Can't Take It

13 - Kiss Yourself Goodbye – b-side*

14 - Bite Back – b-side*

15 - Eyelash Wishes – b-side*

*Bonus Tracks

About The All-American Rejects

Beginning a renaissance in the 2020s, the band managed to quietly sell out venues across the country on their first proper headline tour in over a decade: 2023's Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour. They magnetically attracted tens of thousands of fans to see them at free guerilla pop-up concerts at USC, in a cornfield, and outside of a house in Nashville during 2025's wildly popular 'House Party Tour.'

Surveying their influence, Variety put it best, 'They won over young listeners with sticky songs about broken hearts and adolescent lust that have resonated across the decades.' For as much as their bulletproof back catalog is attractive to generations of fans, it's the uncontainable energy of the collective that inspires all listeners to stick around.

Now and forever, The All-American Rejects are proudly 'a band of the people,' cutting through the bulls, silencing the noise, and meeting audiences exactly where they are with music that they need. This spirit surges through their fifth album, first independent release, and first full-length LP in 14 years, Sandbox. It's the sound of rock's unsung antiheroes doing what they do best, pulling no punches, and delivering sticky, sharp, and sometimes sweet anthems.

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