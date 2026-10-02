Butcher Babies Release NIGHTBLOOM Album

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Butcher Babies released their new album, NIGHTBLOOM, today via Judge & Jury Records, arriving with growing momentum at radio and a renewed connection with the fans who have stood beside them. Album single 'Blame It on the Wind' has surpassed one million Spotify streams and reached No. 42 on the Mediabase Active Rock chart, bringing the band within reach of the Top 40.

'The first seeds of 'NIGHTBLOOM' were planted over two years ago as I sat across from my therapist, trying to make sense of where I'd been and who I was becoming,' says vocalist Heidi Shepherd. 'These songs became an extension of those conversations; an outlet that forced me to come face to face with old wounds and new chapters that were being written in real time.

In these last 2 years, 'NIGHTBLOOM' has given me a renewed love for writing, recording, and performing. And now, it's yours. I hope you fall in love with these songs. I hope they give you a sense of comfort in the uncomfortable, strength in the heartbreak, and maybe even the courage to bloom through whatever darkness you're finding your way through.

I want to give a giant THANK YOU to our incredible team who believed in us when I wasn't even sure if I believed in myself. Thank you to the army behind Judge & Jury Records, Howard Benson (who inspired a new perspective), our manager Zach Yoshioka, our lawyer Eric German, our publicists Shauna O'Donnell and The Noise Cartel, our Touring Crew, our agents at 33 and West, our radio promoter Bob Hathaway, Vinny and Shannon Gunz at SiriusXM Octane, and every FM station that has taken a chance on these songs and continues to support Butcher Babies. Thank you for believing in what we are building.

And most importantly, thank you to our fans; our pit crew. Whether you're new to us with this album, or you've stayed with us through every evolution, every high, every low, and every release in the last 17 years, YOU gave these songs a home before the album took shape. YOU gave me a reason to bloom in even the darkest of seasons.'

Henry Flury adds, 'With 'NIGHTBLOOM', there was a freedom to create and explore ideas that felt refreshing. For two years I locked myself in my dungeon with a singular goal, focus was on creating space and using the music to help tell a story. I was able to approach the guitar in a completely different way that has been hidden in a lot of my playing. Instead of just being a pummeling, riff machine, I used it to be more dynamic and melody driven. Working with Howard Benson and his team only encouraged me to do more and really bring these ideas to life.'

Produced by Howard Benson, with co-production by Henry Flury, Joe Rickard and Neil Sanderson, and mixed by Joe Rickard, NIGHTBLOOM brings together the band's heavy foundations, melodic hooks and deeply personal songwriting. Alongside 'Blame It on the Wind,' the album includes 'Sincerity,' 'Lost In Your Touch' and release focus track 'Black Clouds Over Georgia.'

'Black Clouds Over Georgia' finds Shepherd revisiting the end of her marriage nearly two decades later, turning a painful memory into an opportunity for reflection and release. Its lyric video premieres Tuesday, October 6, extending the album's release-week celebration.

As this chapter unfolds, Butcher Babies extend their thanks to the fans who have stayed with them and the people helping their music reach new listeners. That support has been a meaningful part of the journey from uncertainty to the growing momentum surrounding NIGHTBLOOM.

NIGHTBLOOM is available at ButcherBabies.com.

Tracklisting

1. Lost in Your Touch

2. Sincerity

3. Blame it on the Wind

4. Broken & Beautiful

5. Are You Waiting Up?

6. Black Clouds Over Georgia

7. Fever In My Neck

8. Songbird

9. Leaving California

10. Black Dove

Tour Dates

w/ Chad Gray

10/5 @ House of Blues San Diego in San Diego, CA

10/6 @ Observatory in Santa Ana, CA

10/7 @ Fremont Country Club in Las Vegas, NV

10/8 @ The Rock in Tucson, AZ * Headlining Show

10/9 @ Jake's in Lubbock, TX * Headlining Show

10/10 @ Aztec Theatre in San Antonio, TX

10/11 @ White Oak Music Hall in Houston, TX

10/12 @ The Studio at the Factory in Dallas, TX

10/14 @ House of Blues New Orleans in New Orleans, LA

10/16 @ OCC Road House and Museum in Clearwater, FL

10/17 @ Heartwood in Gainesville, FL * Headlining Show

10/18 @ The Fillmore Charlotte - The Underground in Charlotte, NC

10/19 @ Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA

10/20 @ Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, TN

Headlining Shows

10/21 @ Minglewood Hall in Memphis, TN

10/23 @ The Shrine in Tulsa, OK

10/24 @ Diamond Ballroom in Oklahoma City, OK

10/25 @ Black Sheep in Colorado Springs, CO

Butcher Babies have spent more than a decade carving out their own unmistakable place in heavy music. Formed in 2009 and hailing from Las Vegas, NV, the band has built a reputation on explosive live performances, fearless experimentation, and a sound that refuses to be confined to a single genre. Blending the aggression of thrash and groove metal with soaring melodic hooks, a punk-rock attitude, and an ever-evolving range of influences, Butcher Babies have become a force all their own.

The band made an immediate impact with their 2013 debut, Goliath, introducing audiences to their raw energy and uncompromising approach. They continued to expand their sound through Uncovered (2014), Take It Like a Man (2015), Lilith (2017), and the 2023 double album Eye for an Eye... / ...'Til the World's Blind. Across each release, Butcher Babies have consistently pushed beyond expectations, embracing heavier extremes, anthemic melodies, and increasingly personal and dynamic songwriting.

Now, Butcher Babies are entering their most exciting chapter yet. Their infectious new singles released through Judge & Jury Records offer the first glimpses into a bold new era for the band; one that feels heavier, more focused, more melodic, more vulnerable, and more fearless than ever before. Each new release reveals another side of what Butcher Babies have become, while hinting at what may be the band's most ambitious and promising record to date.

More than fifteen years into their career, Butcher Babies aren't interested in repeating the past. They're still evolving, still taking risks, and still challenging expectations of what this band can be. If their latest material is any indication, the next chapter isn't simply a continuation of the Butcher Babies story; it's the beginning of something entirely new.

Drawing inspiration from the crushing weight of Pantera and Slipknot to the genre-bending spirit of No Doubt, the band has never been interested in following a predetermined formula. That versatility has carried Butcher Babies around the world, where their relentless touring and high-octane performances have earned them a fiercely dedicated global fanbase and opportunities to share stages with some of the biggest names in heavy music.

About Judge & Jury

Judge & Jury is an artist/production team founded by multi-platinum record producer Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, Skillet, Theory of a Deadman, Daughtry, Kelly Clarkson, Flyleaf, Halestorm, In Flames, etc.) & second to none active rock record holder Neil Sanderson (founder/songwriter/drummer of Three Days Grace). Howard and Neil started working together creatively when Howard produced One-X. He continued to work with the band and produced the albums Life Starts Now, Outsider, and EXPLOSIONS. With the combination of Howard's production and Neil's songwriting, they now have the most #1 songs at active rock radio in history. Still working with Three Days Grace, they also separately formed the production/artist/songwriting powerhouse known as Judge & Jury.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 12 Hrs 36 Min 52 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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