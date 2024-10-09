Burton Cummings Adds Dates to 60th Anniversary Hits Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Canadian rock legend Burton Cummings has announced that his new solo album, A Few Good Moments, will be available on Digipack CD and 2xLP orange vinyl with gatefold sleeve starting November 15. A Few Good Moments, Cummings’ first new solo album in over a decade has been available digitally since September 27, and has garnered great reviews with Vintage Rock writing, “The record finds the musician sounding as good as he did back when he sailed his killer vocals over classic hits ‘These Eyes,’ ‘No Time,’ and “American Woman.’” Cryptic Rock gave the album a 5-star review writing, that the album is, “contender for comeback album of the year.”

Produced by Cummings, A Few Good Moments sees the renowned artist and lead singer and principal songwriter of The Guess Who backed by his long-time band. Highlights include “Up to the Minute” which was co-written with Jim Vallance (co-writer of some of Bryan Adam’s biggest hits), a pair of songs co-written with guitarist Michael Zweig, “Magic Town” and “Speak To Me,” as well as a cover rendition of “Shape I’m In,” written by Marc Benno, Doyle Bramhall, and Doyle Bramhall II and originally performed by blues-rock supergroup Arc Angels.

Cummings is celebrating A Few Good Moments – along with classic songs from The Guess Who and his RIAA Gold-certified solo career – with The 60th Anniversary Hits Tour, a wide-ranging North American headline through March 2025. Today he announces additional shows in March, 2025. For complete details and ticket information, please visit HERE.

BURTON CUMMINGS THE 60TH ANNIVERSARY HITS TOUR 2024/2025

18 – Windsor, ON – The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

19 – New Buffalo, MI – Four Winds Casino Resort New Buffalo

NOVEMBER

1 – Enoch, AB – River Cree Casino & Resort

3 – Tsuut’ina, AB – Grey Eagle Event Centre

4 – Regina, SK – Conexus Arts Centre

8 – Niagara Falls, ON – OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

DECEMBER

28 – Moncton, New Brunswick – Casino New Brunswick

30 – Winnipeg, Manitoba – Club Regent Event Centre

31 – Winnipeg, Manitoba – Club Regent Event Centre

JANUARY 2025

11 – Chandler, AZ – Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino

12 – San Juan Capistrano, CA – Coach House Concert Hall

14 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

15 – Palm Desert, CA – McCallum Theatre

17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

18 – Laughlin, NV – Edge Lounge

21 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

23 – Tacoma, WA – Emerald Queen Casino

25 – Airway Heights, WA – Spokane Live

FEBRUARY

2 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

4 – Sumterville, FL – The Tracy Performing Arts Center

5 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

7 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall †

8 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Au–Rene Theater at Broward Center For The Performing Arts †

11 – Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall †

13 – 17 – Miami, FL – Rock Legends Cruise XII 2025

MARCH

6 – Buffalo, NY Kleinhans Music Hall

7 – Akron, OH Goodyear Theater

9 – Jim Thorpe, PA – Penn’s Peak

11 – Ridgefield, CT Ridgefield Playhouse

12 – Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center

14 – Atlantic City, NJ Ocean Casino Resort

15 – Westbury, NY – NYCB Theatre At Westbury

18 – Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center for the Arts

19 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

22 – Joliet, IL –Rialto Square Theatre

24 – Minneapolis, MN Medina Entertainment Center

26 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater

28 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

29 – Columbus, OH Palace Theatre

† w/ Special Guest Jim Messina

Burton Cummings is a candidate for Canada’s most beloved rock ‘n’ roll son, that rare artist who transcends time, genres, and generations with a body of work that continues to resonate with fans both old and new. As lead singer and songwriter for Canada’s original rock ‘n’ roll superstars, The Guess Who, Cummings scored an unprecedented string of international hit singles including “These Eyes,” “No Time,” and the chart-topping “American Woman.” During the course of its legendary career, the band released 11 studio albums, with 1970’s American Woman reaching #1 in Canada and the top 10 in the United States. The Guess Who charted more than thirty Top 40 singles in Canada along with 14 in the US, including “American Woman” which went all the way to #1.

Beginning his career as a solo artist in 1976, Cummings continued his winning streak with his RIAA Gold-certified solo debut single, “Stand Tall,” produced by legendary hitmaker Richard Perry (Barbra Streisand, Carly Simon, Ringo Starr). He followed his inaugural solo success with more than a dozen hit singles and albums along with sold-out tours across Canada and the United States. Between 1977 and 1980, Cummings earned five Juno Awards for “Best Male Vocalist” and “Best Album,” serving as host of the annual Juno Awards gala a record four times. In 1978, his third solo album, Dream of a Child, became the first 4x Platinum-selling album by a Canadian artist.

Cummings continued to tour through the ‘80s and ‘90s, including a stint in Ringo Starr’s first All Starr Band. He also launched his acclaimed “Up Close and Alone” solo concert series which saw him alone onstage recounting stories behind his best-known songs and sharing personal moments from his career. A live album of the same name followed.

Cummings stands tall as Canadian rock ‘n’ roll royalty, a living legend who remains true to himself and his own way to rock. Now, with A Few Good Moments, Cummings continues at the top of his game as performer, singer, songwriter, and recording artist.

Comments