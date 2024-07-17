Budjerah Returns With Explosive New Single 'Is It Ever Gonna Make Sense'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-Platinum and 2x ARIA award-winning artist Budjerah returns with the explosive single “Is It Ever Gonna Make Sense” via Warner Music Australia/Warner Records. Pulsating with raw emotion and a powerhouse vocal performance, he blends his pop, R&B and gospel influences together to deliver a sonical punch-in-the-face effect.

Co-written with G-Flip and Aidan Hogg while on a writing trip in Melbourne, “Is It Ever Gonna Make Sense” hears Budjerah harnessing his biggest chorus yet - a soaring release that explodes with his signature vocals.

"’Is It Ever Gonna Make Sense’ is pretty much how I'm feeling about every aspect of my life right now. My life, in the last couple of years, has changed so much, thanks to my fans, but at times it's been a little tough to deal with, with so many different things happening at once. This song simply puts all my emotions into about three minutes," Budjerah says of the new track.

Alongside the new single, Budjerah has also announced today he’s hitting the road for a national run of Australian headline dates in September. The Therapy Sessions Tour kicks off in Brisbane and makes stops in Sydney, Adelaide, Perth and more. Additional information can be found HERE.

Budjerah has meticulously built a captivating discography. Following "Therapy" (written by Sarah Aarons and Stint) and "Video Game" (co-written with Meg Mac and Matt Corby) in 2023, "Is It Ever Gonna Make Sense" arrives after a whirlwind few years for the Australian artist. Mentored by Matt Corby, Budjerah has blossomed into one of Australia's most beloved new voices. Already a 2 x ARIA Award winner (Breakthrough Artist in 2021 and Best Soul/R&B Release in 2022), he’s been nominated for 13 in total, including five ARIA nominations in 2023. He’s also an APRA Award recipient (Most Performed R&B / Soul Work for "Higher") and, in 2022, he was named GQ Australia's Breakthrough Artist.

Last year, he opened for Ed Sheeran on his sold-out stadium tour after collaborating with Sheeran on 2022’s “2Step”. He also achieved a career highlight performing “I Still Call Australia Home” with the legendary Kylie Minogue at the QANTAS gala. Speaking of Australian icons, Budjerah also contributed the theme song to Baz Luhrmann's 2023 television series, "Faraway Downs."

Over the past three years, he's amassed a staggering 50 million combined streams with Platinum single “Therapy” achieving over 15 million on Spotify. And with his biggest headline tour on the horizon alongside the anthemic “Is It Ever Gonna Make Sense”, it feels like an unstoppable time for Budjerah.

Photo credit: Georgia Wallace

Comments