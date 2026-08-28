flowerovlove Releases Debut Album MINI SKIRT WARRIOR, to Join Niall Horan Tour Sept. 22
The 12-song project reflects on first love and heartbreak, with Willow featured on a standout track.
Capitol Records released flowerovlove's debut album MINI SKIRT WARRIOR today, a 12-song release that embodies the last four years of the singer's life, capturing a period of emergent adulthood as she left her teenage years behind and entered her twenties.
It's an era filled with first times, including first loves and first heartbreaks, as chronicled on 'girls will be girls.' One of the most vulnerable songs flowerovlove has ever written, the track finds her pondering not only how her first love shaped her but also led her to remember how important female friendships are.
'There's so much more to life than this one heartbreak in this one situation,' explains flowerovlove. 'I just want to be a girl.'
Joining her on 'girls will be girls' is WILLOW, a 'dream feature' for the young star. 'It was actually her idea, and I'm still in awe every time I hear her on the record,' flowerovlove says. 'She's one of the artists who inspired me to start creating music in the first place.'
The 21-year-old artist will support label mate Niall Horan on the UK/EU dates of his Dinner Party Live On Tour. The run kicks off September 22 in Birmingham and includes two nights at The O2 Arena in London. She has played numerous 2026 festivals, including Coachella, Governors Ball and OUTLOUD in the U.S.
Having already earned the attention of quite a few famous fans – including Olivia Rodrigo, Sir Elton John, SZA, Rosalia, Haim, Niall Horan, Halsey, Khalid and Role Model, she is a reflective dreamer, romanticizing all aspects of her life, right down to the clothes she wears. That includes her mini skirts, a simple item of clothing that is loaded with meaning for her.
'I feel so empowered when I have some skin out,' says flowerovlove, who began releasing music independently in 2021. She is the primary creative force behind her career, creative directing, producing and set designing to make sure her singular vision comes across in the most authentic way possible.
MINI SKIRT WARRIOR is packed with sharp humor, girl power and much-needed affirmations, as reflected in tracks like 'In My Victoria's Secret,' 'American Wedding,' which earned a spot on Rolling Stone's Songs You Need to Know playlist, and 'KISS KISS KISS,' praised by Euphoria. for its 'honesty, and the real-world experiences she chose to explore in the most candid way possible.' The video for 'KISS KISS KISS' features 24KGoldn.
Her main collaborators on MINI SKIRT WARRIOR were Skyler Stonestreet (Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa) and Pom Pom (Suki Waterhouse, John Legend). She also teamed up with the likes of Amy Allen (Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter), Steph Jones (Selena Gomez, BLACKPINK), Steve Mac (One Direction, Ed SHeeran) and her brother Wilfred Cissé.
flowerovlove has become one-to-watch in the worlds of both music and style. Winner of a Music Week Women In Music award and nominated for a MOBO, she has amassed over 156 million combined global streams in her career to date, including over 50 million streams for 'breaking news' and over 20 million for 'a girl like me.'
flowerovlove stars alongside model Samia Hampstead and artist/animator Ramisha Sattar in Coach's fall Coachtopia campaign, which launched August 26 with a WWD first look and flowerovlove's interviews with Teen Vogue, V Magazine and Marie Claire and a behind-the-scenes story on Nylon.com.
An ambassador for H&M and Louis Vuitton, she recently attended Fashion Week shows in Paris (AMF, Lacoste, Louis Vuitton), New York (Coach, Christian Cowan) and London (H&M, Kent & Curwen), and Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2027 Collection in NY. In 2025, flowerovlove teamed up with Louis Vuitton on this campaign and collaborated with Etsy on a holiday gift collection inspired by her first-ever holiday song, 'wishlist.'
Tracklist
Legend has it
In My Victoria's Secret
American Wedding
shady
16 Seconds
Don't Even
Debonair
I'm your first
What happened
KISS KISS KISS
baby
girls will be girls ft. WILLOW
Tour Dates
9/22 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena Birmingham
9/23 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena Newcastle
9/25 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
9/28 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
9/29 – Sheffield, UK – Utilita Arena Sheffield
10/2 – London, UK – The O2
10/3 – London, UK – The O2
10/7 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
10/8 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
10/10 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
10/13 – Cologne, Germany – LANXESS Arena
10/15 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
10/16 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
10/25 – Barcelona, Spain – Palou Sant Jordi
10/28 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
10/29 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
10/31 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
11/3 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena Krakow
11/5 – Antwerp, Belgium – AFAS Dome
11/6 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
11/9 – Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena
11/10 – Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena
11/12 – Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena
11/13 – Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena
11/15 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – The O2 Belfast
11/16 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – The O2 Belfast
Photo Credit: Yana Van Nuffel
Photo Credit: Yana Van Nuffel