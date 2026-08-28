flowerovlove Releases Debut Album MINI SKIRT WARRIOR, to Join Niall Horan Tour Sept. 22

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Capitol Records released flowerovlove's debut album MINI SKIRT WARRIOR today, a 12-song release that embodies the last four years of the singer's life, capturing a period of emergent adulthood as she left her teenage years behind and entered her twenties.

It's an era filled with first times, including first loves and first heartbreaks, as chronicled on 'girls will be girls.' One of the most vulnerable songs flowerovlove has ever written, the track finds her pondering not only how her first love shaped her but also led her to remember how important female friendships are.

'There's so much more to life than this one heartbreak in this one situation,' explains flowerovlove. 'I just want to be a girl.'

Joining her on 'girls will be girls' is WILLOW, a 'dream feature' for the young star. 'It was actually her idea, and I'm still in awe every time I hear her on the record,' flowerovlove says. 'She's one of the artists who inspired me to start creating music in the first place.'

The 21-year-old artist will support label mate Niall Horan on the UK/EU dates of his Dinner Party Live On Tour. The run kicks off September 22 in Birmingham and includes two nights at The O2 Arena in London. She has played numerous 2026 festivals, including Coachella, Governors Ball and OUTLOUD in the U.S.

Having already earned the attention of quite a few famous fans – including Olivia Rodrigo, Sir Elton John, SZA, Rosalia, Haim, Niall Horan, Halsey, Khalid and Role Model, she is a reflective dreamer, romanticizing all aspects of her life, right down to the clothes she wears. That includes her mini skirts, a simple item of clothing that is loaded with meaning for her.

'I feel so empowered when I have some skin out,' says flowerovlove, who began releasing music independently in 2021. She is the primary creative force behind her career, creative directing, producing and set designing to make sure her singular vision comes across in the most authentic way possible.

MINI SKIRT WARRIOR is packed with sharp humor, girl power and much-needed affirmations, as reflected in tracks like 'In My Victoria's Secret,' 'American Wedding,' which earned a spot on Rolling Stone's Songs You Need to Know playlist, and 'KISS KISS KISS,' praised by Euphoria. for its 'honesty, and the real-world experiences she chose to explore in the most candid way possible.' The video for 'KISS KISS KISS' features 24KGoldn.

Her main collaborators on MINI SKIRT WARRIOR were Skyler Stonestreet (Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa) and Pom Pom (Suki Waterhouse, John Legend). She also teamed up with the likes of Amy Allen (Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter), Steph Jones (Selena Gomez, BLACKPINK), Steve Mac (One Direction, Ed SHeeran) and her brother Wilfred Cissé.

flowerovlove has become one-to-watch in the worlds of both music and style. Winner of a Music Week Women In Music award and nominated for a MOBO, she has amassed over 156 million combined global streams in her career to date, including over 50 million streams for 'breaking news' and over 20 million for 'a girl like me.'

flowerovlove stars alongside model Samia Hampstead and artist/animator Ramisha Sattar in Coach's fall Coachtopia campaign, which launched August 26 with a WWD first look and flowerovlove's interviews with Teen Vogue, V Magazine and Marie Claire and a behind-the-scenes story on Nylon.com.

An ambassador for H&M and Louis Vuitton, she recently attended Fashion Week shows in Paris (AMF, Lacoste, Louis Vuitton), New York (Coach, Christian Cowan) and London (H&M, Kent & Curwen), and Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2027 Collection in NY. In 2025, flowerovlove teamed up with Louis Vuitton on this campaign and collaborated with Etsy on a holiday gift collection inspired by her first-ever holiday song, 'wishlist.'

Tracklist

Legend has it

In My Victoria's Secret

American Wedding

shady

16 Seconds

Don't Even

Debonair

I'm your first

What happened

KISS KISS KISS

baby

girls will be girls ft. WILLOW

Tour Dates

9/22 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena Birmingham

9/23 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena Newcastle

9/25 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

9/28 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

9/29 – Sheffield, UK – Utilita Arena Sheffield

10/2 – London, UK – The O2

10/3 – London, UK – The O2

10/7 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

10/8 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

10/10 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

10/13 – Cologne, Germany – LANXESS Arena

10/15 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

10/16 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

10/25 – Barcelona, Spain – Palou Sant Jordi

10/28 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

10/29 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

10/31 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

11/3 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena Krakow

11/5 – Antwerp, Belgium – AFAS Dome

11/6 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

11/9 – Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena

11/10 – Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena

11/12 – Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena

11/13 – Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena

11/15 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – The O2 Belfast

11/16 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – The O2 Belfast

Photo Credit: Yana Van Nuffel



Photo Credit: Yana Van Nuffel

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