Brynn Elliott Releases 'Silent Night' Cover

Brynn Elliott, best known for her breakout song “Might Not Like Me,” has released an original cover of “Silent Night” out now on streaming platforms. Last month she released her first single in two years “Shiny Happy People” available on all streaming services HERE.

Atlanta-bred/Nashville based singer-songwriter, Brynn Elliott’s relatable lyrics unfurl a story of misty nostalgia, combining effortlessly warm and luscious alt-pop vocals with cinematic production. Her hit song “Might Not Like Me" landed her at #12 at Hot A/C radio in 2018. She has toured with the likes of Brandi Carlile, OAR, Switchfoot, Allen Stone, and Alanis Morrisette. Having completed a degree in Philosophy at Harvard University, Brynn is drawn to write about the deepest experiences of the human condition.

About “Silent Night” Brynn says, “I chose to do a version of Silent Night because it is one of my favorite Christmas songs. Johnny Hanson knew exactly what to do on the production by orchestrating an incredible and magical choir with our voices as the foundation of the song.”

Producer Hanson says of the song’s production: “Silent Night is such a beautiful song and we wanted to mirror the lyric by creating a sense of peace and tranquility in the production. I created a choral arrangement which Brynn and I built by stacking our voices till there were about 40 vocal tracks of us all together. We kept it all very organic and I love the way her lead vocal just soars/hovers over the arrangement in a very angelic way.”

