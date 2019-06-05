Bryce Vine Announces Major Label Debut 'Carnival'

As his single "La La Land (feat. YG)" continues to climb the charts, Bryce Vine has announced his major label debut Carnival, set for release July 26 on Sire Records. Carnival will feature "La La Land" and the Platinum-certified hit "Drew Barrymore," as well as six brand new songs. To celebrate release week, Vine will hit the road for a string of headline dates, including a stop at The Fonda in LA on July 27 and the newly-reopened Webster Hall in New York on August 3. Fan presale begins tomorrow, with general on-sale this Friday, June 7 at brycevine.com.

"La La Land (feat. YG)" has already racked up more than 35 million cumulative streams and was just proclaimed as one of "Today's Top Hits" by Spotify, while continuing to race up the Top 40 and Rhythm radio charts, landing at #21 on both charts this week. Bryce Vine will perform the rising hit - which NYLON hailed as "a classic Cali summer anthem" - tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Tune in to ABC at 11:35.

Bryce Vine presents a genre-bending, East Coast -meets-West Coast sound all his own, drawn in equal parts from the bass-heavy reality rap influence of his father, the bright, pop sensibility of his mother, and a childhood spent between New York and L.A. His keen blend of laid back, in-the-cut hip-hop and anthemic choruses prompted Entertainment Weekly to praise his "boundary-pushing aesthetic" and TIME to say he "sounds like the definition of cool," while VIBE asserts, "You can't put Bryce Vine in a box." His inspirations run the gamut of the pop culture zeitgeist, lyrically referencing his favorite sci-fi TV shows, 90's nostalgia and commentary on growing up in LA, while effortlessly fusing the punk spirit of Blink-182 with homages to Tupac and Outkast.

Following the breakthrough success of "Drew Barrymore," soaring to Top 15 at both Top 40 and Rhythm radio and accumulating over 265 million streams to date, Bryce Vine began 2019 with his very first sold out headline tour and "La La Land" following the same trajectory as his first single. He's performed on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the MTV VMAs pre-show, The Wendy Williams Show, and now Jimmy Kimmel Live!. As Teen Vogue expressed, "[His] smooth, unpretentious performance really sold us on Bryce as a breakout star."

HEADLINE DATES:

7/24 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

7/27 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre

8/1 Washington, DC The Fillmore

8/3 New York, NY Webster Hall

8/4 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts

ADDITIONAL UPCOMING SHOWS:

6/7 Minneapolis, MN KDWB Star Party

6/8 Bethel Woods, NY WSPK / K104's Kfest

6/14 Long Island, NY WBLI / Summer Jam

6/15 Long Island, NY WKTU /KTUphoria

6/16 Boston, MA WXKS / 40th Anniversary Kiss 108's Kiss Concert

6/21 Indianapolis, IN WZPL / ZPL's Birthday Bash

6/22 Chicago, IL B96 / Pepsi Summer Bash

6/23 Milwaukee, WI WXSS / 103.7 Kiss FM's Kiss The Summer Hello

7/17 Las Vegas, NV KFRH / Flamingo GO POOL Dayclub

7/25 Sacramento, CA KSFM / K1025's Summer Jam

8/24 Grand Rapids, MI Breakaway Music Festival

8/30-9/1 Seattle, Washington Bumbershoot

9/21 Las Vegas, NV Daytime Stage at the iHeart Radio Music Festival

10/5 Charlotte, NC Breakaway Music Festival

10/12 Nashville, TN Breakaway Music Festival

11/22-23 San Diego, CA Wonderfront Music Festival

Photo credit: Alessandro Michele





